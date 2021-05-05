5 Precautions to take when you have a COVID 19 patient at home

When you have a COVID-19 patient at home, then taking care of yourself is as important as taking care of the infected person. Follow the list of precautions given below to effectively take care of yourself when you have a Coronavirus patient at home.

COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease and thus, it becomes increasingly difficult to protect yourself when you have a Coronavirus positive patient at home. Most people isolate themselves at home when they test positive unless there are any medical complications. Apart from taking care of the COVID-19 patient and monitoring their oxygen levels, it is also important for you to take care of and protect yourself from the disease.

From wearing a mask to washing your hands, there are a lot of things that you should do to effectively protect yourself from the infection. So we have for you a list of precautions that you must take when you have a COVID-19 patient at home.

Wear a mask

Wear a mask when you are around a COVID-19 patient. Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from the infected person. Avoid touching or fiddling with your mask when you are wearing it. Discard the mask after use and wash your hands before and after touching the mask.

Wash your hands

Make a habit of washing your hands thoroughly or use a hand sanitiser to clean your hands properly. This is especially important if you have been in close contact with or in the same room as the patient. Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Use separate utensils

Use separate glasses, plates, spoons and cups for the patient. Don’t mix these utensils with the ones of the other members of the house. While washing the dishes, wear a mask and gloves and wash the dishes with hot water. Wash your hands properly after doing the dishes.

Clean surfaces

The surfaces that are touched frequently like the switches, remote controls, doorknobs, etc. should be regularly cleaned with a surface disinfectant.

Monitor your health

If you are taking care of the COVID-19 patient, then while monitoring their health, you should also monitor your own health. Check for symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, etc. If you come in close contact with the patient then you should also quarantine at home for 14 days.

