5 Protein milkshakes that make an ideal choice for a healthier lifestyle

Protein shakes are the most delicious way to add to your daily protein intake and we tend to have a lot of cravings during winters. Having a protein rich and guilt free milkshake can help fulfill those cravings, The Market is full of many brands that provide healthy shakes. We have selected the most delicious and protein rich milkshakes for you.

Phab Swiss Chocolate Milkshake

Rich creamy chocolate, no sugar, no trans-fats, packed with vitamins and calcium – enough' said. Milkshakes just got a nutritious upgrade. Made from no-compromise milk protein, these protein milkshakes are full of flavour and packed with protein, vitamin B12, calcium and immunity boosters without any unwanted calories from added sugar or trans-fats.

Price: Rs.540

Epigamia Greek Yogurt Smoothie

An ode to the glass of milk, one that made the 90s and early 00s berry delightful, our strawberry yogurt smoothie is an energiser for whenever you need it. Flavoured with sweet strawberries and enriched with vitamin A and calcium, this smoothie is chuggably perfect for anyone on a busy schedule.

Price: Rs.66

Strive Vegan Protein Shake

This protein shake is an all-day, anytime, great tasting, plant-based, high-protein beverage. So convenient, it enables people to live more healthily. It is a perfect mid-day snacking solution, breakfast accompaniment, perfect protein solution as a mini meal, a great pre-workout fuel and a post-workout recovery fuel.

Price: Rs.659

Cavin’s Vanilla Milkshake

This milkshake is thick and creamy, and is infused with the goodness of milk. It is the source of calcium, vitamin A, D and proteins. These milkshakes bring a nutrient-packed healthy snacking option for parents and people striving to be healthy who are challenged with this every day.

Price: Rs.132

Hershey’s Milkshake Cookies n Crème

This delicious milkshake contains vitamins and calcium in every sip! It has 30 percent more calcium than that of a glass of cow’s milk along with essential vitamins A, B1, B2, D2 and E. It is low in fat and reduced in sugar and without colorants, making it ideal to share with all family members.

Price: Rs.30

