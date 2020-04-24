5 Quotes from Deepika Padukone that will inspire you to fight your battle against depression

Are you having suicidal thoughts? Here are some quotes from Deepika Padukone that will help you overcome depression.

Mental health is one of the least talked about topics in our society. We live in a country where depression is still a taboo in some places. Even though we have come a long way from the time when depression and other mental health problems were equivalent to being crazy, there are still miles to go before mental health becomes normalised. To shed some light on the topic, many Bollywood celebrities have come forward with their stories. Deepika Padukone was one of the first celebs who opened up about her struggle with depression and talked about how she overcame it.

Before we get into the tips, let’s understand what depression is. Mental health is an umbrella term from various conditions including depression. Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses that affect millions of people worldwide every year. It is a serious medical condition that negatively affects the way you feel and act. It can lead to a variety of physical and emotional problems and hamper your daily life. It’s nobody’s fault, just the turmoil of life sometimes takes a toll on us and makes us vulnerable to such mental health conditions.

Deepika Padukone and her struggle with depression

It was in 2015 when the actress first opened up about her depression and anxiety problem. Since then she has been showing support for the people who have struggled or still battling against depression. She told NDTV, “If I can impact one life in this entire process of speaking up and letting people know that it’s something I have been through and something that I could deal with because I had a fantastic support system.”

Here are 5 things she pointed out about depression that might help fight you in the battle against the disease.

1) “Being sad and being depressed are two different things. Also, people going through depression don’t look so sad, while someone sad will look sad.”

While sadness is a normal human emotion that fades away with time, depression is a serious mental health condition that will make you feel empty inside and everything will seem negative around you.

2) “I see people suffering, and their families feel a sense of shame about it, which doesn’t help.”

Families should always be supportive of someone who is depressed, they should not feel a sense of shame. People who get the support of a family member or a friend can help fight depression better than those who don’t. If you know someone who shows symptoms of depression, you should definitely encourage them to get proper treatment.

3) “It takes a lot of strength to mend a broken mind. Channelling energies into your work can help, but also to be able to accept situations for what they are instead of questioning them helps immensely.”

Depression is a tough battle that needs to be fought with a strong mind and support of people around you. With the right kind of support and your will to be happier in life will get out the painful phase.

4) “There were times I’d feel ok and there was time I’d feel really low.”

Just like Deepika, people who suffer from depression have major mood swings. If your behaviour is unpredictable for a number of days, it means there is something serious going on. Consult a professional therapist for proper diagnosis and treatment.

5) “I have fought my own battle with depression, and it was important for me to bring a little awareness about it to others.”

Depression is not a one-day fight and it is something you can overcome only when you take some self-help steps and make positive lifestyle changes. It is your own battle that you have to fight with utmost determination. You have to reach out to someone if you think you’re depressed, only then can someone help you out.

