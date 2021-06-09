5 Reasons for a delayed period that doesn't include pregnancy

While delayed period mostly falls back to chances of being pregnant, there could be several other lifestyle factors influencing a delayed period. Here are 5 reasons why you may be getting a delayed period other than pregnancy.

Have you missed your period or it’s been a while since you have been waiting for one? Before you jump the gun and think that you might be pregnant, think more because there could several other reasons for your delayed period. Menstruation could be late for various reasons and it doesn’t necessarily have to be related to pregnancy.

So, before you run your pregnancy test, make sure you know about these external factors and possible reasons for a delayed period:

Stress

One of the most common causes for a missed period or irregular menstrual cycle is chronic stress. Stress caused major hormonal imbalances and it activates the hormonal cortisol that can prevent menstruation.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Very few women know about this common disease that is caused in women due to hormonal imbalances in the body. The symptoms of PCOS include hair growth in facial places, sudden weight gain and acne.

Birth control pills

One of the side effects of taking birth control pills is a delayed menstrual cycle. If you take the birth control pill frequently, it might take 3 months to return to your normal menstrual cycle.

Excessive weight loss

If you are doing a heavy workout and excessive exercising, it may lead to missed period as the body goes through hormonal changes. Excessive weight loss due to heavy exercising can decrease body fat and drop estrogen levels which contribute to irregular periods.

Thyroid dysfunction

Thyroid related problems such as hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can cause delayed periods. The thyroid produces hormones that help regulate the body’s balance and if thrown off balance, it can cause delayed or missed periods.

