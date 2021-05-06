5 Reasons why milk is known as a powerhouse beverage

Milk is the quintessential drink that is known for its several health benefits. Read on to know why it should be consumed regularly.

Milk has been a staple all through the days of yore. Millions of years ago the pattern in consuming milk was different, every household used to consume fresh milk by going and collecting milk from the nearest cowshed. This was a popular tradition in India since people believed that it is their responsibility to get fresh milk from a trusted source. However, due to globalization, things changed and milk started being packaged and delivered to people’s doorsteps. We all consume milk but a large portion of the population consumes pasteurized milk which may not be very nutritious, hence nowadays we see a lot of people changing their choice of consuming milk to the A2 desi cow milk and dairy products.

Now, a considerable chunk of consumers have stopped consuming milk because they don't like the taste of milk, or are lactose intolerant, or maybe on a certain diet, however, a lot of nutritionists say that consuming milk has a lot of health benefits and one should try and include dairy products in their diets. Milk contains valuable nutrients that help support a growing body, including calcium and protein.

Drinking milk has several significant benefits that are often overlooked. Here are 5 reasons why milk nutrition and quality is important.

1. Nutrients: If one cant eat all their nutrients they can certainly drink them! Milk contains essential nutrients that our body needs. This white drink is the powerhouse of 9 essential nutrients: calcium, potassium, phosphorus, high-quality protein, vitamins A, D, and B12, riboflavin, and niacin.

2. Digest: A lot of people in India complain about food not being digested and causing digestion-related problems. Milk solves this problem as it's easy for the stomach to digest at the same time it acts as a wholesome food for one. A2 Milk is a great option people could look at switching to, especially people who face digestion issues. A2 Milk is comparatively easy to digest than regular pasteurized milk.

3. Protein: Milk is not only rich in nutrients but in proteins too. A glass of milk contains 8g of protein. These proteins are important for the human body as they help retain our muscles and tissues and keep them in working order. Milk contains a protein called Beta casein which is important for growth. There are 2 types of Beta Casein- A1 and A2. The A2 milk contains A2 beta-casein which is similar to mother's milk and is beneficial in the growth of your body.

4. Fight diseases: Over the years, people have been saying an apple a day keeps a doctor away which is true but a glass of milk a day can reduce the risk of contracting diseases. Researchers have discovered that milk helps in reducing the risk factor of having multiple diseases. Like it reduces the risk of having strokes and high blood pressure. Lactose present in the milk helps in reducing the production of cholesterol in your liver. The type of milk that is consumed also makes a difference - for instance, A2 milk contains anti-cell properties that help in reducing the risk of having cancer.

5. Stress buster: As we know milk is a great source of vitamins and minerals. So, having a glass of milk after a long day can make you feel calm and allows your muscles and nerves to relax. This rich in protein beverage can be paired with other ingredients to be a part of your healthy diet.

About the author: Neeraj Mittal is the director of Mr. Milk

