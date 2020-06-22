5 Reasons why you should add sprouts to your daily diet

Sprouts Health Benefits: Today we are talking about how adding sprouts will only make you healthier.

Right from weight loss to better blood circulation to better immunity, there are so many health benefits one can derive from adding sprouts to a daily diet. They are loaded in vitamin C, the powerful antioxidant that fights off free radicals, metabolism-boosting enzymes that improve your digestion, Vitamin A, iron, copper and fibre among others.

In short, you are getting several nutrients without even hurting your grocery bill. Also, the best part is that sprouts are not only healthy but also tasty and versatile. Even vegans, vegetarians and non-vegetarians can have them. One can harvest them at home within a few days, that too without soil. You can have them either cooked or raw. Read on to know how sprouts can help you to get A-plus when it comes to health.

1. Better immunity

We know how important immunity is, especially now, amid COVID-19 times. For the unversed, sprouts are rich in Vitamin A and C and both these micronutrients are immunity boosters. Vitamin C triggers white blood cells into defending our body against virus and infections and neutralises disease-causing free radicals. Vitamin A also is also a powerful anti-oxidant and good for our immune aka the body's defence system.

2. Improves your metabolism and aids in weight loss

Sprouts pack a serious punch of essential enzymes that our body otherwise hardly has access to via foods. The influx of these vital enzymes boosts our metabolism which also aids in weight loss. Also, it is the best source of protein for vegans and vegetarians. Being high in nutrients and low in calories, it is one of the best foods for weight watchers. The fibre content keeps you fuller for longer and keeps a check on hunger hormone grehlin.

3. Good for gut and overall digestive health

The metabolism-boosting enzymes that we mentioned in the above point also aid in digestion too. They play an important role in the chemical reactions that take place during digestion which leads to the better breaking of foods and better absorption of nutrients by our digestive tract. Also, they are a powerhouse of fibre content as well, so digestion issues such as constipation and diarrhoea can be alleviated with their consumption. Fibre content also triggers the release of certain gastric juices, which actually help in the proper functioning of enzymes.

4. May help you to treat anaemia

Are you an anaemic means have low-iron or RBC levels? Then you should incorporate sprouts in your daily diet as sprouts contain trace minerals like iron and copper that can regulate your blood's health.

5. May improve your vision

Vitamin A rich diets are beneficial for our eye health. They can also prevent the development of cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. It also aids in keeping the cornea clear. Sprouts are loaded with this nutrient and eating them may result in healthy eyesight.

