  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

5 Reasons why you should avoid consuming protein powder

Protein powders are highly popular amongst gym lovers and bodybuilders for staying strong and muscle growth. But these powders have several adverse effects on our body. Read below to know more.
582017 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 06:01 pm
5 Reasons why you should avoid consuming protein powder5 Reasons why you should avoid consuming protein powder
  • 5
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Protein powder is easy and the most popular way to stay fit and healthy. These are dietary supplements that are good for muscle health as well. Gym-goers and bodybuilders consume this mostly to have a strong and muscular body. 

 

But you will be surprised to know that protein powders have certain side effects as well. They have a collection of globular proteins that are extremely harmful to us. So, before you continue to consume them again, it’s better to go through the side effects of it. 

 

Adverse effects of protein powders. 

 

It can cause acne

Protein powders whey protein have some kinds of hormones and bioactive peptides that increase sebum production, thus causing acne on the surface of the skin. So, people with acne-prone skin should watch out. 

 

Unbalanced nutrient composition

Protein powders have an unbalanced nutrient composition than any other natural sources of protein like meat, milk and eggs. 

 

Gastrointestinal problems

Whey milk has antibacterial compounds like lactoferrin that can cause problems for adult gut flora. This can cause stomach upset and gastrointestinal issues amongst us. 

 

Protein powders are toxic

It’s always advisable to buy the protein powders from a reputed company. Because some companies put certain toxic metals in their powders like lead, cadmium, mercury, arsenic etc. These are highly harmful to our body that can cause constipation, headache, fatigue and pain in muscles and joints. 

 

Bad for insulin levels

The whey protein in protein powders can increase insulin levels in our body. And consuming them right after a workout is very bad for our body as it increases insulin a lot.

 

Also Read: Weight Loss: 8 Healthy habits every weight watcher should have

Credits :doctor.ndtv, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 2 days ago

...some companies put certain toxic metals in their powders like lead, cadmium, mercury, arsenic etc. You seriously need to name these murderous companies!

Anonymous 2 days ago

No, companies don't "put" heavy metals into their product. That would cost money to do that and reduce their profits. What is true is that the plants that they use naturally absorb minerals and metals and that gets included in the end product.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Because some companies put certain toxic metals in their powders like lead, cadmium, mercury, arsenic etc. You can't be serious. Who talks like this? Are you suggesting that toxins are deliberately added? You better have evidence of this criminal activity. What an immensely trashy article.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Bad for insulin levels? You clearly know nothing about the different types of protein powders currently available. Reported as fake news.

Anonymous 2 days ago

you are talking like a doctor. has this article been peer reviewed?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement