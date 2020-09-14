5 Reasons why you should avoid consuming protein powder
Protein powder is easy and the most popular way to stay fit and healthy. These are dietary supplements that are good for muscle health as well. Gym-goers and bodybuilders consume this mostly to have a strong and muscular body.
But you will be surprised to know that protein powders have certain side effects as well. They have a collection of globular proteins that are extremely harmful to us. So, before you continue to consume them again, it’s better to go through the side effects of it.
Adverse effects of protein powders.
It can cause acne
Protein powders whey protein have some kinds of hormones and bioactive peptides that increase sebum production, thus causing acne on the surface of the skin. So, people with acne-prone skin should watch out.
Unbalanced nutrient composition
Protein powders have an unbalanced nutrient composition than any other natural sources of protein like meat, milk and eggs.
Gastrointestinal problems
Whey milk has antibacterial compounds like lactoferrin that can cause problems for adult gut flora. This can cause stomach upset and gastrointestinal issues amongst us.
Protein powders are toxic
It’s always advisable to buy the protein powders from a reputed company. Because some companies put certain toxic metals in their powders like lead, cadmium, mercury, arsenic etc. These are highly harmful to our body that can cause constipation, headache, fatigue and pain in muscles and joints.
Bad for insulin levels
The whey protein in protein powders can increase insulin levels in our body. And consuming them right after a workout is very bad for our body as it increases insulin a lot.
Anonymous 2 days ago
...some companies put certain toxic metals in their powders like lead, cadmium, mercury, arsenic etc. You seriously need to name these murderous companies!
Anonymous 2 days ago
No, companies don't "put" heavy metals into their product. That would cost money to do that and reduce their profits. What is true is that the plants that they use naturally absorb minerals and metals and that gets included in the end product.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Because some companies put certain toxic metals in their powders like lead, cadmium, mercury, arsenic etc. You can't be serious. Who talks like this? Are you suggesting that toxins are deliberately added? You better have evidence of this criminal activity. What an immensely trashy article.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Bad for insulin levels? You clearly know nothing about the different types of protein powders currently available. Reported as fake news.
Anonymous 2 days ago
you are talking like a doctor. has this article been peer reviewed?