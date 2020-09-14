5 Reasons why you should avoid consuming protein powder

Protein powders are highly popular amongst gym lovers and bodybuilders for staying strong and muscle growth. But these powders have several adverse effects on our body. Read below to know more.

Protein powder is easy and the most popular way to stay fit and healthy. These are dietary supplements that are good for muscle health as well. Gym-goers and bodybuilders consume this mostly to have a strong and muscular body.

But you will be surprised to know that protein powders have certain side effects as well. They have a collection of globular proteins that are extremely harmful to us. So, before you continue to consume them again, it’s better to go through the side effects of it.

Adverse effects of protein powders.

It can cause acne

Protein powders whey protein have some kinds of hormones and bioactive peptides that increase sebum production, thus causing acne on the surface of the skin. So, people with acne-prone skin should watch out.

Unbalanced nutrient composition

Protein powders have an unbalanced nutrient composition than any other natural sources of protein like meat, milk and eggs.

Gastrointestinal problems

Whey milk has antibacterial compounds like lactoferrin that can cause problems for adult gut flora. This can cause stomach upset and gastrointestinal issues amongst us.

Protein powders are toxic

It’s always advisable to buy the protein powders from a reputed company. Because some companies put certain toxic metals in their powders like lead, cadmium, mercury, arsenic etc. These are highly harmful to our body that can cause constipation, headache, fatigue and pain in muscles and joints.

Bad for insulin levels

The whey protein in protein powders can increase insulin levels in our body. And consuming them right after a workout is very bad for our body as it increases insulin a lot.

