5 Reasons why you should kickstart your day with soaked almonds

Almost all of us know that dry fruits fall under the category of superfood. They are chock-full of nutrients and ideally one should include a handful of nuts every day for better health. Today, we are talking about one specific nut that is Almond. Almonds are one of the popular and favorite snacks among many. They are packed with nutrients such as fibre, protein, anti-oxidants, vitamin E, healthy fats, magnesium among others. So, if you have been eating a handful of almonds every day then it is a good habit and you will reap benefits soon. If you have been eating the raw or roasted one, then you should switch to soaked ones for more health benefits .

For the unversed, soaked almonds have more nutrients and get absorbed better by the body as compared to when we eat raw almonds. Almonds have a hard texture and the same makes them difficult to digest and on the other hand, soaked ones are softer and the body can easily break them down.

Speaking of the benefits of soaked almonds, below are the reasons why one should eat them daily:

1. Help with digestion

If you soak the almonds, the same leads to the release of enzymes which in turn leads to better digestion.

2. Aids in weight loss

For the unversed, the monounsaturated fat content that is found in almonds aids to curb appetite and keeps us full for a long time. So, whenever, you feel hungry, instead of gorging on trans and saturated fat-laden food items, go for a small cup of almonds.

3. Good for heart's health

Almonds promote the health of the heart by reducing bad aka LDL cholesterol and by increasing good aka HDL cholesterol.

3. Helps to improve the brain's functions

Our mothers always feed us almonds during exams as the same promotes brain health too. The Vitamin E content of almonds helps to prevent cognitive decline and promote better memory.

4. It is great for your skin and hair as well.

Vitamin E aids in better skin and hair. Many people use almond oil to improve the texture of hair and to make skin supple.

5. Good source of antioxidants

The antioxidants present in the almonds helps to prevent and fight free radical damage aging and inflammation. The same also helps to fight cancer and suppressed the growth of tumors as well.

How to soak almonds?

1. Take a bowl, add warm water and add almonds. If you want you can add a slight amount of salt for taste.

2. Cover the bowl and let it sit on the kitchen counter overnight, or for around 8–12 hours.

3. In the morning, drain and rinse it. If you want, you can remove the skins. You can pat dry the almonds with a paper towel.

Note: While soaking may lead to improved digestion and better nutrient availability and absorption. However, one should note that unsoaked almonds are still a healthy addition to our daily diet.

