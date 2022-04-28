5 Recipes to healthy summer snacks that parents can relish with their kids

It’s summer time! What we really need to get through the scorching heat and uplift our moods are some healthy, delicious snacks. So, we have Dr. Kriti Israni who specializes in Child Development here to present some interesting snacks that we can enjoy with our children in summer holidays.

1. Mango popsicles

This recipe requires 2:1 ratio of mango pulp and yogurt. Take yogurt, add 1 tbsp sugar and whisk well. Set aside. Meanwhile, wash and peel mangoes; chop the pieces. Transfer to mixer and add 3 tbsp sugar. Blend it well. If it is too thick, add water (1/4 cup) and whisk it well. Now take popsicle mould and pour the purée (1/4th). Then add yogurt and finally finish it off with mango purée layer. Cling wrap it with aluminum foil. Carefully prick with a knife then insert ice-cream sticks. Freeze it overnight. Then take it out and carefully show the outer surface under tap running water. Carefully take it out and relish the sweetness; while enjoying nutritional benefits of mango.

2. Oats blueberry cupcakes

Combine oats (1- 1/4 cup), wheat flour (1 cup), jaggery powder (1/3 cup), baking powder (1 tbsp), and salt (1/2 tsp). Mix in milk (1 cup), 1 egg, and 1/4 cup vegetable oil; mix until dry ingredients are moistened. Fold in blueberries. Fill in greased muffin cups 2/3 full with batter. Bake at 220 C for 20 -25 mins.

3. Air fried sweet potato chips

Super quick, healthy, nutrient-dense chips. Scrub sweet potatoes and slice sweet potatoes into very thin rounds. Toss with olive oil and salt. Spread in an even layer on air fryer and air fry at 360F for 20 minutes.

4. Donut Apples

A heathy delicious sweet snack - Slice apples (2) and use biscuit or cookie cutters to hollow the centers. Take cream cheese 8 oz. and divide into two parts. In one part, add honey (1 tsp) and in another part, add melted chocolate (1/2 c.). Keep these separate and stir ingredients of each bowl. Spread the mixture on apple slices and top with sprinkles.

5. Decorative Strawberries

Simple healthy way to express creativity and make food exciting.Take strawberries and 1 tub vanilla frosting. Pour frosting into a microwave safe bowl and microwave for 5 seconds. Use toothpick to draw two pointed ovals, on strawberry. Take black food coloring gel; and outline the frosting eyes. Set aside to set. Similarly you can play with food colors and draw as many things as possible.

Preparing these recipes with your child makes it a fun-filled, bonding experience. Just by making these simple snacks, you end up creating memorable moments with your children and your children get all the love, attention and nutrition they need.

