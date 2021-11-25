5 Self help books to read if life’s storm is hitting you hard

Life isn’t easy and it’s normal for all of us to run into a crisis and stay there for days, months or years. While the physical reality of the problems might get fixed, emotional trauma is a weight that one will have to carry forever. Self-help books advise and bring clarity to life and is something that one can rely on to help jump out of that emotional bubble you have locked yourself in. With the rise of self-proclaimed gurus, the number of self-help books out there has skyrocketed but here is a list of 5 wonderful books by esteemed authors whose life lessons will surely change your life for the better.

Becoming Bulletproof

Becoming Bulletproof by Evy Pompouras talks about things like harnessing fear, mental resilience, developing the mindset of a secret service agent, influencing others, commanding respect, detecting lies, reading people and all the cool stuff that you can expect to learn from a pro secret service agent.

Price: Rs 818

Ego is the Enemy

Are people noticing you wherever you go? Are bad things happening only to you? Are you taking criticisms way too personal? This is the book that you must read to break out from those egoistic thoughts.

Price: Rs 338

Atomic Habits

Atomic Habits is not one of those overrated self-help books. It’s based on practical tips and psychology that covers every practical strategy you need to build new habits and break old ones.

Price: Rs 445

Stillness is the Key

This book focuses on why you should stop killing yourself in the name of productivity and enjoy the little pleasures in life and also appreciate yourself for every small step you take. The book is divided into three sections: Mind, spirit, and body. Stillness means giving attention to each of these areas and the book teaches you how.

Price: Rs 374

Psycho-Cybernetics and Self-Fulfillment

Most times how you perceive yourself is different from how you actually are. Am I too ugly? Do I deserve this? Self-doubts and lack of confidence can paint a bad image of yourself in your mind and live a happy life, the first step is to rectify that painting and this book helps you with that!

Price: Rs 843

