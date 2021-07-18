5 Simple Chair yoga poses suggested by yoga expert to relieve stress

Yoga expert, Manisha Kohli reveals 5 simple chair yoga poses that you can perform at home to improve your posture and relieve stress and anxiety.

Chair yoga can be done at any given time. Especially during such crucial times when everyone is working from home and spending hours sitting on a chair. A sedentary lifestyle can deteriorate your health and cause mental illness as well. Yoga is a powerful tool to combat any diseases and mental illness. Even though you may not find time to perform regular yoga poses on the mat, chair yoga can be done easily at your workstation.

We suggest you include these if you have a sitting job. Chairs with wheels are not ideal since they are unstable, but firm and steady chairs can be used to perform these asanas. If you are on the shorter side, put blocks or a folded yoga mat under your feet to give yourself a firm foundation.

Cat and cow chair pose

Sit on a chair with the spine long and both feet on the floor. Place your hands on your knees or the tops of your thighs.

Inhale and arch your spine and roll your shoulders down and back, bringing your shoulder blades onto your back. This is cow position.

Exhale and round your spine and drop your chin to your chest, letting the shoulder and head come forward. This is cat position.

Continue moving between cow on the inhalations and cat on the exhalations for five breaths.

Chair Pigeon - Eka Pada Rajakapotasana

Bring your right ankle to rest on your left thigh, keeping the knee in line with your ankle as much as possible. Hold this chair pigeon for three to five breaths.

You may forward bend to intensify the stretch if you like. Repeat with the left leg.

Chair Eagle - Garudasana

Cross your right thigh over your left thigh for an eagle pose. If you can, wrap the right foot all the way around the left calf.

Cross your left arm over the right one at the elbow. Bend the elbows and bring your palms to touch.

Lift the elbows while dropping the shoulders away from the ears. Hold three to five breaths.

Repeat on the other side.

Chair Spinal Twist - Ardha Matsyendrasana

Come to sit sideways on the chair, facing to the left. Twist your torso toward the left, holding onto the back of the chair, for a spinal twist.

Lengthen your spine on each inhale and twist on each exhale for five breaths.

Move your legs around to the right side of the chair and repeat the twist to the right side.

Basic stretches

Use the chair as a prop to stretch your arms and your legs. You can close your eyes too to give the much-needed break to the eyes from constant screen exposure.

