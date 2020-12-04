5 SIMPLE ways to overcome depression and to fight it naturally

Depression is a mental illness and needs to be taken seriously. Contrary to popular opinion, you can’t just pull out of it. Here are 5 simple ways to reduce the symptoms of depression.

Depression is more than just feeling low. You feel unhappy, You can’t concentrate, can’t sleep and have nil appetite. Sometimes depression is also accompanied by suicidal thoughts and panic attacks. It is a medical condition and is a real illness. It may often require medication to be treated, but sometimes, one can cure depression by some simple mental exercises.

It is very easy to lose all hope when you are depressed. You feel that there is no end to it and you just succumb to it. There is this growing emptiness inside you and you stop feeling anything. But, symptoms of depression can be dealt with by doing these 5 things regularly.

Exercise

Physical activity is a powerful way to alleviate the symptoms of depression. It is said to be as effective as antidepressants. Exercising every day can improve the mood and will boost your mental state and confidence.

Set goals

Set realistic and achievable goals for yourself to find a purpose and work towards it. This will not only keep you productively occupied but will also give you joy.

Listen to music

Music is a sure shot mood uplifter. Listen to upbeat songs to improve your mood and to encourage positive thoughts and emotions.

Be in the present

Do not stress about the future or keep thinking about your failures in the past. Learn to stay in the present and savour the current moment.

Reward yourself

Don’t be too harsh on yourself. If you have managed to get out of bed or achieve a goal, then acknowledge it and reward your effort.

