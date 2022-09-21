5 simple ways to boost your metabolism

The term "metabolism" describes how enzymes work to help the body function, grow, and adapt to various situations. It changes the food we consume into fuel that our bodies can use. Therefore, a slow metabolism can hinder your ability to lose weight in both direct and indirect ways. Metabolism refers to how efficiently the body performs all of its activities, including digestion and absorption of food, which provides fuel to the body. Metabolism does not improve overnight by consuming supplements such as fat burners or green tea. It is necessary to take a thorough and consistent approach, says, Dr. Archana Batra, a Nutritionist, Certified Diabetes Educator & Physiotherapist The simple ways to boost your metabolism are as follows:

1. Eat frequent meals If you want to lose weight, you should eat less, right? Well, if you don't consume enough calories, your body will lose muscle mass, slowing your metabolism. Furthermore, when you restrict calories, your body slows the rate at which it burns calories in order to conserve the fuel it has. Many people mistakenly believe that eating as few calories as possible is the best way to lose weight quickly and noticeably. Not only can this result in numerous nutritional deficiencies because the body receives less food overall, but it can also have the opposite effect on weight loss. Instead of drastically reducing your calorie intake, try a simple diet and exercise plan that will help you lose weight quickly and safely without disrupting your metabolism.

2. Include fiber in your diet Increasing your fibre intake could help you lose weight. There are two types of fibre: soluble fibre, which absorbs water as it digests and keeps you fuller for longer, and insoluble fibre, which simply passes through the system and aids in digestion. Metabolic health can be improved by increasing your daily fibre intake. Broccoli, apples, and nuts are examples of high-fiber foods that require more time to chew and help you feel fuller for longer. By doing this, you can avoid overeating, which can strain your body's systems, lead to inflammation, and make it difficult to keep your weight at a healthy level. 3. Fuel up with water To process calories, your body requires water. If you are even slightly dehydrated, your metabolism might slow down. Adults who drank eight glasses of water or more per day burned more calories than those who drank four glasses. Have a glass of water or another beverage which is unsweetened before every meal and snack to stay hydrated. In addition, instead of coke or chips, snack on fresh fruits and vegetables, which naturally contain water.

4. Do exercise regularly with weights Exercising with weights may help people who have low metabolism because adding any type of resistance and weights leads to muscle development. More muscle in your body helps you burn calories faster and improves your metabolism. An intense exercise regimen, combined with daily stresses from work and family, can raise cortisol levels. Timing is also important, so avoid exercising right before bed because your adrenals will be stimulated, preventing the body from properly winding down. 5. Balance diet Getting enough greens, legumes, proteins, and fruits is essential for metabolism support. Slow-burning complex carbohydrates will provide you with a slow release of insulin, allowing you to maintain a stable metabolic rate and stay active and nourished throughout the day. Refined sugars have the opposite effect, increasing insulin production and throwing the entire system out of whack, causing metabolism to slow and the body to store sugar as fat instead of burning it as energy. Always remember that everyone is unique. Different foods have different effects on different people, so it's important to get to know your own digestive system.