Winter is the time when you feel the instinct to relish on hot delicacies and beverages. The cold breezy winds urge you to engage in things that keep your body warm and away from the flu. The best solution to keep all the winter related issues at bay is HOT WATER. Drinking hot water everyday will help prevent cold and cough. Here are 5 solutions to store and sip hot drinking water on the go in winter.

1. Thermosteel Flip Lid Flask

This Thermosteel Flip Lid Flask is rust free and has a copper coating in the interior for heat retention. You can easily store hot drinking water in winter and cold beverages in summer. The stainless steel flask is double walled and vacuum insulated. It is a leak proof flask that makes it an ideal travel friendly water bottle.

Price: Rs. 995

Deal: Rs. 832

Buy Now

2. Electric Kettle

This electric kettle is a stainless steel kettle with an auto shut off. It has a single touch lid locking system with an LED indicator. The body of the kettle ensures 100 percent heat retention and durability. With 360 degree swivel technology pouring hot beverages becomes easy.

Price: Rs. 2390

Deal: Rs. 1449

Buy Now

3. Flip Style Stainless Steel Insulated Flask

This flask makes pouring and drinking hassle-free and spill-free with the simple threaded lid that doubles up as a cup for drinking. The doubled wall body of the flask makes it a durable, unbreakable and leak-proof flask.

Price: Rs. 906

Deal: Rs. 699

Buy Now

4. Electric Stainless Steel Kettle with 2 Travel Cups

This Electric Stainless Steel Kettle’s most appreciated feature is its wide mouth that allows easy cleaning. The two utility travel cups make this kettle travel friendly and portable. The pull lid opening pattern of the kettle and anti-slip feet design is all that you need to store and sip hot drinking water on the go.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 1055

Buy Now

5. Thermosteel Hot and Cold Water Bottle

This water bottle is sleek and fits in every side pockets of your backpack. The inside out stainless steel body has a good grip and a loop for easy carrying. The lightweight of the water bottle makes it a kid friendly thermal bottle. Further, the bottle is leak proof, rust proof and odour free.

Price: Rs. 1155

Deal: Rs. 924

Buy Now

The climatic changes compel you to bring change in your lifestyle. To ensure your body locks the correct amount of immunity boosters you should consume hot water. Hot water is definitely not easy to carry but these thermal flasks and water bottles make it simpler for you. Now in winter you can enjoy the soothing effect of hot water running down your throat anywhere anytime.

Also Read: Luxe beauty products to steal from Amazon's Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2021