5 Soothing yoga poses for sound sleep, relaxation and optimal health

After a hectic day, we all need a sound sleep for a relaxed mind and body. So, Grand Master Akshar tells us 5 soothing yoga poses for quality night sleep and overall well-being.

When we are awake, our bodies are constantly on the go and the mind is working nonstop. Movement of the body or movement of thoughts within the mind both consume energy and this can be extremely exhausting at the end of the day. So, the night is for sleeping which is a period for rest, rejuvenation and recovery. So, in order to keep yourself in peak physical health and to enjoy mental strength, we need to surrender the body to the rest that it deserves. Even though the mind remains active weaving dreams for us as we sleep the body receives rest through sleep. So, Grand Master Akshar shows some soothing yoga poses to promote sound sleep, stretch your muscles and give you optimal health.

Anandasana – Bliss Pose

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your stomach.

Stretch out your arms.

Keep your palms facing down shoulder-width apart.

Forehead remains on the ground.

Padahastasana

Formation of the posture

Begin in Samasthithi.

Fold forward with your upper body as you exhale.

Drop your head and keep your shoulders and neck relaxed.

Bend your knees slightly if you are a beginner.

Place palms next to your feet.

Hold this asana for a while.

Pada Uttanasana

Formation of the pose

Start by lying down on your back (you can use a wall for support if needed).

Keep your legs straight and aligned above your hips.

Relax, and close your eyes breathing deeply.

Stay in this posture for 30 seconds or for as long as you are comfortable.

Adomukhiswanasna

Formation of the pose

Begin on your palms and knees.

Align palms underneath the shoulders and knees below the hips.

To form this pose, straighten your knees by lifting the hips up.

Adjust your feet to form an inverted ‘V’ shape.

Keep your hands and shoulder-width apart.

Try to get your heels to touch the floor.

Hold the position for a few seconds.

Keep your eye focused on your big toes.

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Formation of the posture:

Lie on your stomach.

Bring palms under your shoulders.

Keep your feet together with toes on the ground.

Inhale and then lift your head, shoulders and torso up.

Do not lift up your navel.

Broaden your shoulders and slightly tilt your head up.

Hold the posture for 10 seconds.

Exhale and bring your torso down.

Yoga can be a great stress-buster as it releases anxiety, built-up tension and stress helping you to feel light and relaxed. You can practice each pose holding it for a minimum of 20 to 30 seconds or more if required. Keep your awareness on your breath to bring focus to the practice.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Menstrual Migraine: Headache before, during and post period & treatments for this

Share your comment ×