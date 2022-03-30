A 5-step detox diet to shed winter weight in summers

Winter was a time of eating comfort and nourished food with limited outdoor activity. When the temperature drops drastically, people tend to become more lethargic and often adapt their diet to the weather which is higher in carbohydrates as well as fats to keep themselves warm and nourished. While eating high-fat foods and carbohydrates can provide the body the needed warmth, in the longer run these foods are heavy on the body and are never appropriately digested which may add to the summer body weight.

However, Nutritionist Pritika Bedi believes the hot weather in summer usually drains energy from the body, so it becomes necessary to cut back on those added calories to instill the needed energy and modulate weight. In such a case, one can follow an easy and effective detox diet that benefits our bodies in various ways by boosting the metabolism, maintaining the body weight, promoting healthier skin and also removing toxins.

1. To start the day, one can drink a concoction of lemon juice,honey and water. Alternatively, one can drink pure amla juice, aloe vera juice or coconut water to clear the bowel system and activate the detox process.

2. During lunch, one can stick to fresh raw vegetables, curd, chapati and steamed lentils. One must ensure to avoid heavy starchy foods or vegetables when following the detoxification.

3. For evenings, one can drink green tea along with a portion of fresh fruits. Alternatively, one can eat carrots and hummus, a cube of dark chocolate or Greek yogurt smoothie.

4. During the detox diet, one must consume a very light dinner. It could include a bowl of salad, soup and sour dough. Also, one must avoid very greasy or heavy meats at night. So a lean chicken breast or salmon with a side of vegetables seems to be a good option.

5. One must ensure to increase the physical workout so as to allow the body to fully utilise the benefits of the detox diet. Moreover, one must consistently follow a strict diet and workout regimen with fever cheat days to cover up for body-weight gain during winters.

