5 Superfood enriched products to help you maintain a healthy lifestyle and skin

The high vitamin and mineral content found in superfoods can help your body ward off diseases and keep you healthier. When incorporated into a well-balanced diet, these foods can promote heart health, improve energy levels and even reduce the effects of ageing. Here are a few superfood enriched products that will help you with a healthy lifestyle.

Brut Appetit Super Butter

Upgrade from your boring nut butter, and replace it with this super butter that is a yummy mix of 9 nuts and seeds along with superfood powders which will give you higher nutrition and provide you with antioxidants! It is infused with plant-based superfoods like freeze dried acai and wild blueberry powder with crunchy acai bits. You can use it as a spread, mix it in your smoothies, use it as a dip or just as it is!

Price: Rs.700

Buy Now

Cureveda Greens - Pure Plant Superfood

Daily nutrition and immunity is affected by a hectic lifestyle and imbalanced diet which results in deficiency of essential vitamins and minerals. This product is a blend of pure plant based ingredients used as extracts for assured results and potency. It helps to maintain pH level, fight acid build-up, eliminate toxins, promote digestive enzymes, build immunity and fight weakness and fatigue. It contains 16 fruits, leafy veggies and plant extracts. The entire range of nutrients is derived from natural sources. Squeeze gel directly into your mouth and savour the goodness of herbs. Infused with Lemon that has alkalizing properties and provides a taste that’s hard to resist!

Price: Rs.745

Buy Now

Brut Appetit Organic Acai Berry Powder

This is a pure organic freeze dried acai berry powder of the highest quality possible with no additives from Amazonia, Brazil. A unique raw, vegan, plant based addition to your breakfast smoothie bowls. Boost up the nutrition and antioxidant intake by adding just one spoon to your regular breakfast. It will help you reach your weight loss goals, will make your hair and skin naturally glow and anti age! It also keeps the heart and liver healthy, calms the body and mind, and makes the body energetic. It goes well with smoothies, baked goods, lattes and skin care products.

Price: Rs.1350

Buy Now

Good Life Project Organic Moringa Powder

One tablespoon of this organic moringa vegetable powder equals a full serving of leafy greens. Add to smoothies, oatmeal and yogurt, or add it to sauces, soups, even baked goods to add extra vegetables and nutrition to your diet. Moringa is a highly nutritious, leafy green superfood rich in antioxidants, calcium, iron, fiber, vitamins and plant protein.

Price: Rs.298

Buy Now

Brut Appetit Freeze Dried Raw Natural Sea Buckthorn Powder

This sea buckthorn powder makes nutritious rich detox shots, or goes well with colorful smoothie bowls to help body and skin be strong and glow from the inside. It is a great antioxidant that helps with UV protection, natural biotin, weight loss, inflammation reduction, digestion, and also boosts the immune system and energy. A unique raw, vegan, plant based addition to your breakfast smoothie bowls. Boost up the nutrition and antioxidant intake by adding just one spoon to your regular breakfast. It goes well with smoothies, baked goods, lattes and skin care products.

Price: Rs.750

Buy Now