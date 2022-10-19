5 Superfoods that help reduce blood sugar levels
High blood sugar levels can be an early indicator of diabetes and can lead to varied ailments in the body, if not treated properly. Poor insulin production contributes to escalated blood sugar levels and a constant rise in blood sugar can take a toll on the nerves and cells while damaging other organs of the body. Superfoods are boasted multiple nutrients that can enrich human health while decreasing escalated blood sugar levels. Read on to know more about such foods.
1. Cinnamon
Cinnamon aid in enhancing the transportation of glucose into the cells while keeping a tab on insulin levels and thereby reducing blood sugar levels and fighting diabetes. It even diminishes the body mass index (BMI) in people suffering from diabetes. Being high in multiple nutrients, Cinnamon is a beneficial addition to the diet as it can manage lipid levels and assist in managing body weight.
2. Okra
Okra aka bhindi contains excellent quantities of flavonoids, an antioxidant that aids in enhancing cardiovascular health while decreasing high blood sugar levels. Compounds known as polysaccharides are also found in this superfood which can have a drastic effect on raised blood sugar levels.
3. Yoghurt
Fermented foods like yoghurt contain probiotics that can excellently work on high blood sugar levels while enhancing your gut health, and digestion and contributing to heart health. Add it to your meal, consume it as a snack or mix it in your smoothies for effective results.
4. Whole grains
Whole grains contain multiple nutrients that are a blessing for your overall health. Whole grains possess decent quantities of soluble fibre that will aid in balancing blood sugar levels, keeps you satiated and decrease weight. Whole grains including oats, quinoa, and whole wheat can easily be inculcated into your diet. Do consume it daily to witness significant outcomes.
5. Green leafy vegetables
Low potassium also contributes to high blood sugar levels and further enhances the risk of diabetes and its complications. Leafy vegetables are filled with multiple heart-healthy nutrients including fibre and potassium that can keep a tab on blood sugar levels. Spinach, methi, cabbage etc. contains a plethora of vitamins and minerals and right from smoothies, and sandwich dressing, to stir-fried veggies- consume this superfood in a plethora of ways to enjoy flavours and goodness of nutrients, all in one.
