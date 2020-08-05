5 things that could be causing ALLERGIES unconsciously in this lockdown

Allergies could start from absolutely anywhere in your house and you might not even know. Instead of Googling the indications and freaking out, pay attention to these 5 things to avoid any sort of allergies.

Thanks to the global pandemic, everyone has been sitting at home with the similar fear of catching Coronavirus. Due to this fear, people have been extra cautious and are taking all necessary precautions. Even if someone sneezes or coughs, people give them a hard time.

However, as we all know that not all sneezes are related to Coronavirus. Sneezes come from allergies that can be picked up from any little or massive object in your house unconsciously. Allergies are like an uninvited guest who simply refuse to leave. We have made a list of 5 things which could give you a big, red nose in your house!

1. Fabrics & Furniture

Even if you clean your house regularly, there are chances that you might still get allergies. You must be wondering how. The answer is through dust mites, which could be found in carpets, rugs, furniture and kitchen cloth. They give you a runny nose by feeding on your dead skin flakes.

2. Mold Spores

If you have a damp wall in your house with awful smell, instantly get it fixed. The damp wall attracts mold spores that can give you a nasal congestion. Although mold spores are harmless, but they can instantly start multiplying once they land on a damp spot in your home.

3. Duvet

The dust mites can start living over your duvet and give you a scratchy throat and watery eyes. These dust mites are stuck to dirty duvets all around the year and specially in the winters. So keep them changing and keep it super clean.

4. Detergent and Sanitisers

You would happily agree that we all are cleanliness junkie now. We have started sanitising and cleaning ourselves in a better way due to the fear of Coronavirus. We scrub, scrub and scrub our hands, body, laundry, utensils and what not. However, if we are using harsh liquid detergents and sanitisers, then the chemicals could react and give us an uneven and itchy skin with rashes.

5. Pollinated Fruits

If you are a health freak and love fruits like peaches, kiwi, plum, apples and guava, then you can actually catch an itchy throat and runny nose by consuming these pollinated fruits. This allergy is known as pollen-food syndrome and is extremely harmful.

Credits :Getty Images

