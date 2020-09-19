5 Things to include in your daily routine to maintain your health post menopause

Menopause is an inevitable phase in a woman's life when menstruation stops after ovarian activity loss. Dt Roopshree Jaiswal, Consultant Nutritionist & Dietician, Motherhood Hospital, Indore explain how women can maintain their health post-menopause.

Menopause is the phase that most women look forward to. No more monthly periods means no more running after sanitary napkins, no more period cramps and definitely no more cancelling all those adventure activities because you have your period. Freedom at last! This long-awaited freedom comes with a little extra effort to be taken from our side to ensure we stay as healthy as always.

The one thing that every woman knows is that menopause means the end of your period struggles, but little do we pay attention to all that comes with it. Once a woman reaches menopause, she also undergoes several other changes like fluctuating moods, hot flashes, problem falling asleep, weight gain, frequent urge to urinate, vaginal dryness, a lowered sex drive and a higher risk of bone fractures. This is not only because of menopause but also driven by various other factors like age and existing health conditions and lack of a healthy nutrition plan in place.

So, the best way for a woman to make sure she’s healthy and doesn’t face unnecessary complications is by following healthy nutritious food habits. Here are a few things you can increase your intake of to help you maintain your health post-menopause.

#1 Increase your calcium intake

As you age, your bones become more fragile and there is calcium deficiency. The chances of you having to endure a fracture are higher. The best way to keep this under control is by increasing your intake of calcium. Calcium also increases the strength of your teeth avoiding loose teeth and encouraging stronger gums. It is advisable to increase the intake of calcium-rich food. A glass of warm milk at night and a bowl of yoghurt coupled with green leafy vegetables, soya chunks, cheese and fish or meat can be a good source of calcium and must be incorporated in meals.

#2 Iron rich food

Iron-rich food will greatly help in improving your blood flow, especially after menopause when blood is more stagnant in your body. Lean red meat, poultry, fish, eggs, leafy green vegetables, nuts and enriched grains are great sources of iron. It is generally recommended that you manage to incorporate at least 3 servings of iron in a day.

#3 Physical exercise

After menopause, it is common to see a drastic weight gain in most women. This weight gain is caused due to the lowering of estrogen levels in your body. Physical exercise at this age comes with several benefits to the heart, stabilises blood pressure, diabetes and even improves your mood. Fun activities like walking, jogging, swimming, biking and even dancing will help to improve your health.

#4 Dietary fibre

Age always brings with it several complications. Your body gets older and the digestion process becomes more difficult. The more you simplify the digestion process for your body, the easier it becomes. The simplest method of doing this is by including fibre rich food in your diet. Choose whole-grain breads and cereals over-processed food. Fresh fruits and vegetables are great sources of vitamins and nutrients and can be easily processed by your body. Cut back on highly processed food and high-fat food, this will ensure sane cholesterol levels.

#5 Hydrate

The most important thing during any phase in life is to keep yourself hydrated. You have heard every doctor say it in every appointment possible, showing how important it is to keep yourself hydrated. Especially post-menopause when your body goes through so many hormonal changes and fluctuating mood, hydration is mandatory. Drink plenty of water, preferably carry a bottle of clean water everywhere you go. Alcohol is not considered hydration. In fact, it does the very opposite and dehydrates your body. So, make sure you drink plenty of water before laying hands on that bottle of wine. A glass of water half an hour before and after food will also aid digestion.

Menopause can come with mood swings and so many physical and emotional fluctuations. But the more you pay attention to your nutrition. the lesser complications you have to worry about. With all these tips in mind let us not forget to maintain a healthy lifestyle even post-menopause and enjoy the period of free life!

By Dt Roopshree Jaiswal, Consultant Nutritionist & Dietician, Motherhood Hospital, Indore.

ALSO READ: Here's why women should stay healthy before and after pregnancy explains Dr Anu Vij

Share your comment ×