5 Things you need to kickstart your fitness plans for 2022

Don’t give up on your fitness resolutions so soon. It is just the start and you have a way to go. If you are figuring out how to get in shape by sitting at home, then you have landed on the right page. We bring to you 5 essentials to kickstart your fitness plans for 2022. Believe us or not! It is never too late when it comes to health and fitness.

1. Resistance Bands

These resistance bands come in a pack of 5. It contains 5 exercising bands, one door anchor, 2 ankle straps and cushioned handles.Now you can begin with your resistance training sitting at home. You can use the bands alone or in a combination of all. If you are a beginner then these bands will live upto your needs.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 499

2. Anti Wobble Dual Ab Roller

Anti Wobble Dual Ab Roller is a gym equipment that is meant to work on smooth tiles and plain floor. It has a dual wheel design and comes with a thick anti-skid mat. The handles of the roller are padded. Now you can strengthen your ab muscles swiftly with the purchase of this ab roller.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 379

3. Yoga Swings

Yoga is extremely powerful for mental and physical purification. To make yoga fun, grab these yoga swings. The webbing of the swing is of superior quality and soft on touch. You can practice aerial yoga exercises and optimise the flexibility of your muscles. The adjustable hammock will help you to coordinate your joints and reduce the tension of your spinal cord.

Price: Rs. 2000

Deal: Rs. 949

4. Yoga Mat

Yoga mat is not only meant for performing yoga but also several exercises. It is a multi purpose workout mat that allows you to carry on your exercises in an anti skid way. The enhanced level of thickness makes the mat a must have fitness essential.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 499

5. 1 kg x 2 PVC Dumbbells

Dumbbells are one such gym equipment that helps us to build muscles. It strengthens and stimulates the muscles by improving force and flexibility. The promoted stability of the muscle helps in shedding excess fats of the body as a whole. Dumbbells are largely useful for building chest and arm shoulder muscles.

Price: Rs. 139

With these 5 gym equipment at your hands, no one can ever stop you from working out. They will help you to plan your fitness plans better and work out everything without fail. This year you are going to live upto your new year resolutions to the fullest.

