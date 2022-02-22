5 Times Kubbra Sait inspired us with her intense workout regime

Actress Kubbra Sait who is known for her high intensity workout routine videos on Instagram and never fails to inspire you with her workout regime can be your go to person for fitness inspo! The actress never fails to spread body positivity and self-love mantra. Kubbra Sait who over the critics and fans with her international debut in Apple TV, series ‘Foundation’ recently has always been a fitness freak. She is constantly inspiring people to stay fit and fab with her captivating Instagram workout videos and motivating one and all.

Kubbra is an all-rounder with her workout routine from Yoga, weight training, cardio and core strengthening she includes everything in her workout from relaxing her mind and body with Yoga to pushing herself hard in cardio. Here's 5 Times Kubbra inspired us with her workout regime!

1. Self love is the best love! Kubbra spent her Valentines day by some relaxing Yoga session

2. She is Unstoppable!

Take a look.

3. She is surely an inspirational for all the ladies out there!

Check out her workout reel.

4. Can you pull it off as easy as Kubbra does it?

Take on Kubbra with this challenge.

5. Kubbra will definitely make you forget all your excuses!

How's this for some motivation!

She is surely an inspirational for all and will make you push yourself harder to achieve your fitness goals!

