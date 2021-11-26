5 Tips to cope up with work from home shenanigans

The pandemic has ruptured every aspect of the society. It has taken the world by storm resulting in serious mental and psychological issues. In addition, “work from home” tag has hampered punctuality and organised behaviour of millions of professionals. WFH has not only subtracted office rituals and mannerism but also made people procrastinate at any time of the day. Can't deal with WFH shenanigans anymore? Check out 5 tips to get back on the tracks.

1. Use an ALARM CLOCK to keep an eye on your sleeping patterns

If you want to cope up with the side effects of flexible working hours, then ensure that your sleeping patterns stand undisturbed. Sleep is crucial if you wish your body to respond the way you need. Digital alarm clock can help you to be back on the track and keep your professionalism alive.

2. Pen down your daily tasks with the help of TO-DO listing sheets

To-do lists are extremely helpful to prevent procrastination. It is a sheet that will keep you motivated despite working from home. It will also help in fulfilling the commitments of the day with ease. Be it work from the office or work from home, tick off your daily tasks in the most organised way.

3. Plan your day with WINDUP MAGNETIC PLANNERS

Magnetic planners contain meal planner, weekly planner, everyday to-do task sheet and space for grocery listing. These magnetic planners will constantly remind you of the plans you have throughout the day or for the week. Nevertheless, you can prepare a diet chart to keep ill-timed munchies at bay. Don't let WFH shenanigans hamper your pink health.

4. Stop working on bed instead rely on STUDY TABLE or OFFICE DESKS

Your sitting or working posture can pave the way to numerous health issues. To keep yourself away from procrastination make sure you work in a permanent working space. The working environment similar to your office will prevent you from getting derailed from the track of professionalism.

5. Relax and unwind your WFH shenanigans by listening to MUSIC

Music has the power to unwind stress. It welcomes positive vibes and helps you to sink in a relaxed environment. Grab your favorite music player and groove on the beats of music like never before. It is a great way to cope up with the monotonous nature of WFH.

Now you can stay ineffective from WFH side effects if you element these effective ways in real life. No matter for how long you are a victim of house arrest, these solutions will keep your mind free and your soul happy amidst the WFH culture. Time to become less moody and organised with these effective ways to cope up uninvited WFH outcomes.

