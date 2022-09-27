5 Tips for maintaining your health and energy during the Navratri fast

Hindus celebrate Navratri as a time to honour Goddess Durga and her nine incarnations. Everyone fasts during these nine days, which are said to be exceedingly auspicious, in an effort to honour Goddess Durga with their dedication and religiosity. While some keep the fasts in place for the full nine days, others keep them in jodas. Fasting is not only thought to be lucky during Navratri; it is also a great technique to cleanse your body because it helps your body get rid of environmental contaminants. Fasting may also cause you to feel weary or sluggish due to the nutritional changes, though. Here we bring you a few tips on maintaining your health and energy during the Navratri fast.

1. Keep a track of fasting and eating window A person must choose and follow a specific window of time each day for total fasting. For instance, you can follow a similar dietary pattern to intermittent fasting and keep a 14–16 hour fasting window each day while eating during the other hours. And once you've started eating, try to avoid going more than 2.5 hours between meals, regardless of how big or tiny they are.

2. Take proper sleep The body is going through a cleansing throughout the fasting season; thus, it requires a great deal of resting. Therefore, be careful to get at least 8 hours of sleep each day. To effectively cleanse your system, try to unwind and engage in some mindful activities. To get enough sleep, longer stretches of sleep are preferable to a few quick naps.

3. Stay hydrated Keep yourself hydrated throughout the fast. To make up for the nutrients dropped during the fasting, sip on juices, nimbu pani and coconut water. Drink green tea instead of tea and coffee, which can eventually dehydrate your body because of its many health advantages. This will ensure that the fasting phase is properly metabolized.