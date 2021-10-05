5 Tips to help you deal with negative thoughts

It’s 2 am, you are feeling restless, alone, on and off scrolling through your phone. You are trying to sleep, but just when you close your eyes, the negative thoughts take over you, and you are forced to stay wide awake, at least till your mind wants you to.

Does it sound familiar to you? If yes, you are not alone. Stress, anxiety, sedentary lifestyle, and smoking can all take a toll on your health, especially your mental well-being. You might feel sad most of the time, and stay out of focus. The recent breakup, a skipped promotion that you have been yearning for a while, and toxic work culture can make you feel sad, unimportant and can leave a void that is hard to fill.

However, it is important for you to not let these negative thoughts surround, and dominate you. Look on the brighter perspective of life. No one person, job, or a particular promotion can dictate your life. Living is all about fighting. Remember Darwin’s theory of evolution which suggested the survival of the fittest? It is still as relevant today as it was before, if not more.

You have to be courageous enough to not let things affect you, and snatch away your most important asset, a relaxing good night’s sleep. How, you ask? Here are a few tips that may help.

One, start with following a healthy routine. It need not necessarily be a disciplined lifestyle, it’s hard to achieve suddenly. Instead, start with step by step. You may want to start with going for a short 10 minutes’ walk every morning, or giving up on smoking, or cutting down on junk.

Two, journal your thoughts. If you are not someone who prefers writing, do this in your head. Talk to yourself, identify your stressors, and relax. Don’t rush into finding a solution. Just identify your stressors and begin with trying to avoid or overcome those, whichever suits you best.

Three, keep yourself happy. Go for a solo trip, a date, or just grab a cup of coffee at your favourite café. Do what you like and enjoy, and don’t depend on others. Learn how to enjoy yourself. Even if you don’t, still try and go out, and see it as a detox session for yourself. Trust us, there will be a time when you will start enjoying those lonely coffee dates, too.

Four, follow a schedule. Try to get 8 hours of sleep every night. Go to bed at a fixed time, and wake up at a fixed time, too, your weekends can be an exception, and you can sleep a little extra, of course. However, try to fix a schedule and stick to it.

Five, last but not the least, remember negativity is just an emotion, and not a way of life. Many people often fall prey to negative emotions because they fail to see the light at the end of the tunnel. They, often, see it as permanent, and irreversible. However, it is nothing but a part and parcel of your daily life. Deep breathing, maintaining a comfortable and happy environment at home, and listening to soothing sounds can all help.

