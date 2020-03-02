5 Tips to recover from fatigue and exhaustion

The little mistakes we make in our daily routine could be a major cause of the fatigue and exhaustion that you're struggling with. The right moves can go a long way in improving your health and helping you recover.

You don't have to be a certain age to feel old and fatigued. Sometimes our mental fatigue can impact our body and health and make us feel low, tired and fatigued. Sometimes this can be due to burnout or high-stress levels or even lack of rest. When we're stressed it impacts our sleep cycle which in turn makes use feel exhausted and fatigued and the same thing happens with a burnout too. In today's fasting moving world, we all forget to take a break and just pause for a minute and let our mind relax. We're so busy working and doing things that we forget to live our lives and in doing so, we end up feeling low on energy which can often take a toll on our lives as well as our work. So, the moment you begin to feel fatigued and exhausted, it's best to focus on yourself a little more and indulge in some self-care but at the same time, we suggest you consult a doctor and rule out any health problems as well.

Here are some tips to heal from exhaustion and fatigue.

1. The junk that you consume impacts your mental health as well. This is why it's important to eat a balanced and healthy diet. A nutrient-rich diet will nourish your body and improve your energy levels and also put you in a good mood.

2. Add a little bit of workout in your daily routine. This can help boost your energy levels and also releases happy hormones in your body which can help you feel energised physically and mentally.

3. Cut down your caffeine and alcohol intake. Too much caffeine can make you feel anxious and jittery and alcohol can impact your sleep cycle and dehydrate you which is not good for your if you're feeling fatigued or exhausted.

4. Focus on getting adequate sleep. If you're facing problem sleeping start practising yoga or meditation. This can improve your sleep which will put you in a better mental and physical state.

5. Start focus on reducing stress. Reduce your workload, take a break or pamper yourself, spend time with your loved ones and remove toxic people from your life in order to eradicate the stress from your life. Do whatever is needed to remain stress-free.

