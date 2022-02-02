5 tips for stay-at-home Moms on finding time for workout

Maintaining an exercise routine can be difficult for anyone. However, it can be a little bit more difficult for moms to fit in workouts. After all, how are you supposed to find time to exercise when you can't even go to the bathroom without being interrupted? However, there are ways by which you can make exercise a reality and a priority.

Here are 5 realistic and easy tips for any mom who wants to get in shape while being at home.

1. Exercise early in the morning

Work out before the day passes you by. If we get right to it, it's difficult to come up with as many reasons why we didn't exercise that day. Make an effort to set aside thirty minutes for yourself before or after breakfast.

2. Exercise with the kids

Include your kids in your workout. If they're old enough and coordinated enough, have them hold very light weights or water bottles and exercise alongside you. You can even play games with them which can involve physical activity. One can even take them for walks or bike rides wherein everyone can have a good time while also staying active.

3. Make any space into a home gym

While it can be hard to make it to the gym or a class, the truth is, you don’t actually require any special fitness equipment or a gym membership to workout. Sometimes all you need is a chair, and you'd be surprised at the variety of exercises you can do with one.

4. Wear your workout clothes throughout the day

Finding large chunks of time for workouts is a common issue for many stay-at-home parents. Even getting on the treadmill or watching a quick 30-minute video while the kids sleep, can be difficult. If you are putting on your workout clothes all day long, you’ll always be ready for a quick workout or a walk whenever time allows. It might also encourage you to take out time for yourself.

5. Make every move count

If you don't have time for continuous exercise or if you miss a workout, that doesn't mean you can't get some exercise in. You can run the stairs and add extra laps to it. One can even add more walking to the routine for burning those extra calories. You can even try lunging and squatting while doing daily chores at home or while picking up something from the floor.

Every individual is unique. It is important to do what is best for you and fits into your lifestyle. You won't even have to think about it once you've gotten into the swing of things.

