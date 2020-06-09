5 Tried and tested ways to speed up weight loss

Unable to lose weight? Then follow these proven and study backed ways and speed your weight loss.

Did you know that obesity is linked to several diseases and health disorders such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and strokes, osteoarthritis and fatty liver disease among others? Unfortunately, obesity has tripled between the years of 1975 and 2017. In 2016, 1.9 billion adults were overweight and more than 650 million adults were obese. Due to the sedentary living and lack of time for a healthy lifestyle, many are becoming overweight. As per WHO, overweight and obesity are defined as ''abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health''.

If your BMI is greater than or equal to 25 then you are overweight and if your BMI is greater than or equal to 30 then you are obese. It not only impacts your appearance, but also physical and mental wellbeing and your daily chores. And that's why if you are overweight or obese then you should lose extra fat and others too, should follow healthy eating and exercise daily to prevent the same. Are you a weight watcher and want to optimize your weight loss regime, then read on as today we have listed some proven weight loss hacks.

1. A bowl of soup before your meals

A study revealed that eating a bowl of soup before a meal can help curb your appetite and over-eating. Also, this gives your brain, hormones, and your stomach enough time to coordinate a message of fullness. Over-eating leads to extra calories and when not burned these extra calories get stored as fat.

2. Snack it right

Waiting until you're extremely hungry is not a good idea, so make sure to have a moderate amount of meals and snacks throughout the day. If you starve then you will eat more and not feel satisfied. You will also end up eating too fast, which is again not advisable. So, when hungry instead of munching packaged foods, have healthy foods such as seeds, nuts, fruits, whole wheat crackers, and low-fat cheese among others.

3. Are you sleeping properly?

Sleep is very crucial for weight loss. As per a study, people who were on a diet consumed 6% fewer calories when they got enough sleep. Also, try to sleep in a cold environment as our body burns stored fats to keep the body warm. A study published in the journal Diabetes revealed that people who slept in rooms with a temperature of around 66° F burned 7% more calories than those who slept in warmer rooms.

4. Blue colored plates

As per research, people tend to eat less when eating from blue plates. Also, they found people eat 33% less in a blue room. Higher contrast in colors between the plate/room and the food works.

5. Spice up your food

Spicy food can temporarily boost your metabolism by up to 8%. Also, eating spicy food encourages people to eat slowly and the same eventually boosts metabolism.

