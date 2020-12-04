5 Types of meditation to BOOST your concentration and improve productivity

Can’t focus on one thing at a stretch? Try these different types of meditation to improve your focus and to be productive, attentive and goal-oriented.

Being able to concentrate on one single task at a time can be quite difficult. There are a lot of distractions, stresses in the surroundings to divert the attention. Even in complete silence, you can feel your mind wandering in different distractions and thinking about a lot of things at once.

Improved concentration can help you in being attentive, productive and focused. Meditation helps you have a stable mind and maintain a single chain of thought. It can help you in significantly improving your concentration and not getting easily distracted. Here are 5 meditation techniques to boost your concentration.

Visualisation

This involves visualising positive and soothing scenes and images. Imagine the scene in thorough detail to elevate your mood and improve your focus.

Progressive meditation

Progressive meditation is done to get rid of any thoughts that come into your mind and to release all tensions from your body. This helps you in getting rid of all the stresses thereby improving your concentration ability.

Mindfulness

This type of meditation is perfect for beginners. You just need to focus on your bodily sensations and just observe every thought that crosses your mind. Don’t judge every thought and argue, instead simply acknowledge it and move on.

Mantras

The most popular word for this type of meditation is “Om”. You can either say it out loud or just chant it in your head. Keep repeating it and focus only on this word.

Focused meditation

This involved focusing on one thing throughout and not letting it wander. For example, focus on your breathing and on how your diaphragm contracts and expands at every breath.

Also Read: Grand Master Akshar shares 2 minute meditation tips to reduce your nicotine craving

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×