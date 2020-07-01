5 Types of Pilates that beginners should know about

Pilates has become popular in the past few years for the benefits it offers. Here are the types of Pilates to help you decide which one is best for you.

On your pursuit to get a toned body, you must have tried a gazillion exercises including Pilates. For the unversed, Pilates is a form of exercise that has gained prominence in the past few years. It is a low-impact exercise that combines deep breathing with stretching to boost strength, balance and mobility. The main focus of Pilates is building a connection between the mind and the body, which helps you stay strong, healthy and happy.

Pilates was first developed by Joseph Pilates in the 1920s to rehabilitate wounded soldiers. Over the years, Pilates has evolved and is now done in different ways. In fact, there are different kinds of Pilates that will help you improve your overall health. But to choose the right kind of Pilates, you should know the types and the benefits it offers.

Here are the different types of Pilates and their health benefits.

Classical Pilates

This type of Pilates follows the original system started by John Pilates. It is a combination of the mat and apparatus work. It centres on 6 principles including, centring, concentration, control, precision, breath and flow. It strengthens the core, muscles and help you attain a strong and flexible body.

Mat Pilates

Very similar to yoga, Mat Pilates is regarded as the easiest form of Pilates. As you must have guessed it, all you require for this form is a mat in lieu of any equipment. The purpose of Mat Pilates to improve overall health by strengthening the body, improving concentration, managing stress and increasing flexibility. It is perfect for beginners.

Contemporary Pilates

Contemporary Pilates is a modernized form of classical Pilates (started by Joseph Pilates). It combines classical methods with physiotherapy and some other variations. The best thing is that the exercises are customized as per the requirement of the person to get the best results.

Reformer Pilates

This is a more advanced version of Mat Pilates. It is performed using a bed-like frame with a flat platform on it, called the carriage, which rolls back and forth on wheels within the frame. This form allows you to flow from one move to the next with transitions. This is apt for those who have some experience. It should be performed with the help of a trainer.

Stott Pilates

Developed by Lindsay and Moira Mathew, this form of Pilates combines classical Pilates with physical therapy and medicine. It aims to restore the natural curvature of the spine and rebalancing the muscles surrounding the joints. It is different from classical Pilates which focuses on pressing the lower spine to the floor.

Share your comment ×