5 Types of toothbrushes you must use if you have sensitive gums

Sensitive gums can cause a lot of pain and also force you to give up on most of your favourite food. Hard bristles of your toothbrush worsen your conditions and the wrong brushing technique will only add to the sensitivity issues. If you are facing the trouble of sensitivity in your teeth, it is time to change your toothbrush as well as toothpaste. Here are 5 brushes with soft bristles that are a must-have for those with sensitivity issues.

Colgate Ultra-Foam Brush

This super-soft toothbrush offers an enriched highly sensorial foaming experience that polishes teeth and massages gums. The tapered bristle technology provides 6 times deeper reach to effectively remove plaque

Price: Rs 260

Bamboo Brush

If you are looking for an eco-friendly choice, opt for this bamboo toothbrush with soft bristles that are designed to fit comfortably in your hand while making it easier for you to clean your teeth.

Price: Rs 270

Oral-B Ultra-Thin Sensitive Toothbrush

With perfectly angled criss-cross bristles that stay gentle on gums and reach deeper between teeth than regular bristles, these toothbrushes are perfect for your sensitive gums and teeth.

Price: Rs 119

Charcoal Black Soft Brush

Provide your mouth with the care and attention it deserves with this charcoal brush that with its slimmer bristle tips sweeps away food and plague, giving you a cleaner mouthfeel with every brush.

Price: Rs 270

Green Tea Infused Brush

This green tea extra soft toothbrush primarily treats those with sensitive gums as it has individually tapered bristles that are infused with the essence of green tea.

Price: Rs 199

