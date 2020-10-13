5 Unusual facials that may work for you according to a dermatologist

A facial is a common procedure used to improve skin texture and prevent skin problems. Dr. Sirisha Singh, Dermatologist explains the unusual facials that might actually work.

The word facial immediately brings up the image of one lying on a salon couch in great comfort and getting a nice relaxing massage with great fragrance to invigorate the senses. However, as beauty has slowly moved from the realm of salons to the offices of Dermatologists, there has been a shift in facials too. Relaxation is certainly very important, but increasingly people have started looking for greater skin benefits through facials. Here are some facials offered by the Dermatologist that are more effective than the regular salon facials but do not burn a hole in your pocket and can be the treatment that you are looking for.

Laser Toning

This is becoming increasingly popular. A session will take about 15 mins of your precious time. After cleansing the skin, a laser is gently run over the skin. The light from the laser gets absorbed by the pigmented cells of the skin. There is an immediate improvement in skin tone with some lightening of the pigmented areas and the skin appears smooth and glossy due to a tightening of the open pores. This can be carried out once a month for sustained and long-term benefits.

Oxy-facial

An oxygen concentrator is used to concentrate oxygen from the room air. This is pumped into the skin at high pressure to give your skin a bonus dose of antioxidants. Along with the burst of oxygen, some active ingredients like salicylic acid or hyaluronic acid are also pumped into the skin. This ensures that the active ingredients penetrate deeper into the skin and hence improves it. This may be combined with laser toning for higher impact.

Hydra facial

As the name suggests, this is an excellent facial for deep hydration of the skin. Equipment is used for deep cleansing and exfoliating of the skin. Dead skin cells are actively extruded from the skin. This is followed by intense hydration, giving a nice luxurious feel to the skin.

Vampire Facial

This has been hugely popularised by the Kardashians. This will not qualify as a facial as facials are supposed to be non-invasive and relaxing. In the vampire facial, blood drawn out is processed, and the active platelets injected back into the skin. The injected platelets actively attract the natural healing agents of the skin. The rest is a rejuvenated skin which has a nice healthy blush and also looks smooth and glossy. It’s slightly painful to get this procedure. The facial may be combined with fillers, and it greatly enhances the longevity of the fillers. This works very well and is an effective facial, but if you are weak-hearted or queasy about blood, you might as well stay away from this facial.

Photo-facial

As the name suggests, photo-energy or light energy is used to perform this facial. The equipment used is similar to a laser and is called IPL or intense pulsed light. The high-intensity light is flashed into the skin. This helps give a glow to the skin, and over a period of time, it reduces both dark and red blemishes giving a more uniform tone to the skin. When carried out regularly over years, it also has anti-ageing potential by helping neo collagenosis or laying down of new and young collagen in the deeper layers of the skin.

Next time, you think of a facial, you may want to consider some of these options to find out how they work for you.

About the author: By Dr. Sirisha Singh, Dermatologist

