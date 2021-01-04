5 Unusual symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency and how to prevent them

Vitamin D improves bone health, immunity and regulates calcium in our body. If our body experiences a deficiency of this vitamin, then it shows unusual symptoms. Here’s how to prevent them.

Vitamin D helps to enhance our bone health and absorbs the right amount of calcium from our regular diet. Sunlight is the prime source of this vitamin. When we are exposed to sunlight, our body produces vitamin D.

But it can also be obtained some healthy food items and that’s why those foods need to be consumed regularly in the right amount. Vitamin D deficiency causes weak bones. But it also shows some other symptoms which are quite unusual.

Unusual signs of Vitamin D deficiency:

You fall sick frequently

Vitamin D also improves your immune system. So, the deficiency of this vitamin will make you fall sick frequently. If you experience cold or flu very often, then check the Vitamin D level once.

Low energy levels

If you are feeling tired or less energetic throughout the day, then it might be the reason of vitamin D deficiency. It will make you feel lethargic and tired every time. So, include Vitamin D rich foods in your diet to improve your mood like salmon fish, egg yolks, red meat, liver, breakfast cereals, fat spreads, etc.

Depression

Depression is also one of the unusual causes of Vitamin D deficiency. It affects our mood makes us feel depressed for a prolonged time. If you are also feeling the same way, then take Vitamin D supplements. However, talk to your doctor before taking them.

Skin problems

Different skin issues like acne, skin rashes, skin ageing can also be the reason for vitamin deficiency. You can have Vitamin D rich foods regularly. Regular exposure to sunlight can also heal these issues.

Hair fall

Are you experiencing major hair fall? This is also one of the unusual symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency. Include more Vitamin D-rich foods in your diet to have strong hair growth.

