  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

5 Vitamin C foods that you need to consume in winter to boost immunity

Vitamin C foods are beneficial for multiple health reasons like boosting immunity and improving skin. To combat cold this winter, here is a list of 5 Vitamin C foods that you need to consume during winter.
8371 reads Mumbai
vitamin c 5 Vitamin C foods that you need to consume in winter to boost immunity
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Vitamin C is consumed for various purposes like glowing skin, fighting cold and boosting immunity. Hence, it is important to know the right kind of vitamin c rich foods that are supposed to be consumed especially during the winter months to help survive the harsh weather.

Your immunity weakens as we start to approach winter because of extreme weather conditions and the dry air. Your body needs to restore energy and gain immunity to fight diseases and viruses. To know what foods are rich in vitamin c to eat during winter, follow this list and combat the cold.

1. Oranges

Oranges are amongst the citrus fruits that are highly concentrated with Vitamin C. There is about 128 per cent of Vitamin C in one orange.

2. Guava

Guava is a winter fruit that is highly packed with vitamin c and nutrients. One guava has 280 per cent Vitamin C. Guava is great to boost immunity and prevent diabetes.

3. Broccoli

Another seasonal vegetable, broccoli is a good carb and great in high fibre. It is best to boost immunity and curb overeating.

4. Kiwi

Include kiwi in your diet and daily consumption, this seasonal fruit is essential to boost immunity and is high in Vitamin C. 

5. Papaya

Great for boosting immunity it also aids digestion. This fruit is packed with Vitamin C, loaded with Vitamin A and antioxidants.

Also Read:  5 Effective ways to include Apple Cider Vinegar to your diet for weight loss

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

You may like these
THESE are the Vitamin D foods you need to add to your diet to boost immunity
Fight cold with THESE 3 effective kadha recipes
7 Essential nutrients to prioritise in your diet to develop a strong immune system
From Oil Pulling to Elderflower Tea: Here’s what Anushka Sharma follows to keep her overall health in check
Popping supplements? Follow Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's simple and effective tips for better immunity
Here's how THESE daily things impact your immune system in a negative way

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement