5 Vitamin E food sources for a healthy wellbeing

Vitamin E is extremely beneficial for maintaining and improving the health of skin and eyes. It also has a major contribution in strengthening the defence mechanism of the human body. If free radicals are annoying you then you should pave the way for Vitamin E to nourish and protect your skin from unnecessary UV damage. Consuming Vitamin E food sources in your everyday diet can bring you on the track of healthy well-being.

Here is what you need for ensuring higher Vitamin E intake.

1. Almonds

Almonds are good for health as well as for an active lifestyle. They possess higher levels of Vitamin E and contain all sorts of antioxidant properties to prevent your skin from any kind of damage. Nevertheless, almonds are rich in protein, fiber, calcium, copper and magnesium.

Price: Rs. 625

Deal: Rs. 506

Buy Now

2. Hazelnuts

Hazelnuts are one such nut that provide 100 percent protection from cell damage. Rich in Vitamin E and other antioxidants, they offer whooping health benefits. Hazelnuts contain dietary fiber that also makes it an effective weight losing source. What’s more? They also lessen the risk of cancer with their health beneficial properties.

Price: Rs. 440

Deal: Rs. 280

Buy Now

3. Sunflower oil

Vegetable oils like rice bran, wheat germ, olive, sunflower, soybean, corn oil, etc. are the richest source of Vitamin E. All the vegetable oils offer a wide range of health benefits but nothing can beat the whooping amount of Vitamin E in sunflower oil. It is one of the best vegetable oils that is known as an excellent dietary source of Vitamin E.

Price: Rs. 192

Buy Now

4. Avocados

Avocado is one such fruit that has an immense amount of health benefits. This healthy fat filled fruit can give your body what it desires. Be it vitamins, proteins, fiber or nutrients, it contains them all. One avocado a day and your body receives the required amount of Vitamin E. Now you can maintain a healthy body with the consumption of one power packed fruit.

Price: Rs. 1200

Deal: Rs. 1100

Buy Now

5. Sunflower Seeds

Wondering which is the best whole food source of Vitamin E? It is Sunflower seeds. Oil roasted seeds contain more than 75 percent of Vitamin E that is extremely beneficial for attaining a healthy well-being. It has antioxidants that can fight against all obnoxious blocks hindering your pink health.

Price: Rs. 300

Deal: Rs. 253

Buy Now

Vitamin E food sources are one of the excellent magicians that have so much to offer a human body. It is indeed true that the majority of the people follow a strict diet once they fall prey to diseases and life threats. What is better than promoting positive and healthy well-being naturally with the help of these Vitamin E food sources? Grab them now and slide them into your diet.

Also Read: Hair Curlers for corkscrew and wavy hair