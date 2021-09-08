5 Ways to calm down a teething baby

A loud scream and you are left wide awake at 2 am scrambling for medicines to help your teething baby. All the new mothers and fathers would relate to this. While medication certainly helps relieve the irritation and discomfort caused by sore gums, there are times when you don’t have a medicine handy or even if you have it, you don’t want to resort to it.

In case, you are wondering how to figure out whether a baby is teething, look out for these signs. Excessive drooling, irritability, crankiness, late-night crying, and a slight increase in fever. Not to mention, tender gums. Usually, experts suggest, a child starts teething between 4 and 7 months of age.

Here are a few common ways that can help soothe your baby’s sore gums and let him have a good night’s sleep. However, if your baby is in too much pain or is on some other medications, it’s best to consult your doctor.

Teething toys can help: Make sure to keep plastic teething toys in your freezer at all times, if you have a teething baby at home. These can help relieve the pain and discomfort.

Gum massage: It’s a no-brainer that teething can make your baby’s gums sore. So, if nothing comes to your rescue, try and give your baby a gentle gum massage. With clean fingers, gently rub your baby’s gums or apply little pressure, if needed, for some time. This will help in easing out on discomfort and will relieve the pain.

Try to distract your child: If even after trying all the aforementioned remedies, your baby won’t stop crying, then probably try and distract your child and lure him/her into sleeping. Talk to your baby in a soothing voice and sing a lullaby or two. You can also opt for white noise.

Just chill: Cool and chilled treats can be of great help. It can be as simple as a clean and wet cloth kept in a freezer. This will have a cooling effect on your baby's sore gums.

Patience is the key: While those cranky sessions late at night can surely make you lose your patience, remember patience is the key. In order, to be able to handle your crying baby and help him or her relax, you need to stay calm. Only a calm parent can help calm down a baby.

