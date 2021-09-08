5 ways to overcome a picky eating phase for toddlers

Most newborns, who previously ate whatever that was put in front of them, become choosier and only choose a few items, notably carbs. Attempt to gradually train your child's taste buds to appreciate and recognize more flavours. The more flavours babies are exposed to, the more likely they are to appreciate a wide variety of meals as they get older.

Of course, not all children will try a new flavour regardless of how it is prepared, so allow them to become used to it by smelling, touching, and licking it first. Expect the unexpected by the time they're 18 months old. One reason is that children's appetites change as their growth rate decreases. It's fine if your child eats a lot at one meal and very little at another. Here are some ways to overcome a picky eating habit.

1. Reconsider your beverage consumption habits

Only give your child a little cup of milk when it's time to eat. If he drinks all the milk first, provides him with a small amount of water with the meal and then the milk thereafter. If your child prefers to sip rather than eat, serve him a nutrition shake like PediaSure Grow & Gain with his breakfast to ensure he gets a range of critical nutrients. Water is the way to go in between meals. Because your child's preference for drinks indicates that he is eager to leave the table, setting a timer for seven to ten minutes and asking him to sit with the family for that amount of time may be useful.

2. Make eating a happy experience

Toddlers are particularly sensitive to foods offered in new or unexpected ways. To make dishes more enticing, arrange them in appealing vibrant shapes that children will recognize. Any food that involves dipping is also popular with this age range. Finger meals are popular with toddlers as well. Cut solid foods into bite-sized pieces that they can eat on their own, keeping in mind that the pieces must be small enough to avoid choking.

3. Get your kids involved in food preparation

Make the most of your toddler's increasing desire to rule things. Allow your child to pick fruits and vegetables for dinner or on a trip to the grocery store or farmer's market. Encourage your child to try a variety of meals in different ways. If it doesn't happen the first, second, or even tenth time, don't give up or grow frustrated. Small plates of new cuisine should be served alongside classic favourites. Allow your child to choose new meals to try by reading kid-friendly cookbooks with them.

4. Work on the texture dissatisfaction faced by children

They may not feel comfortable when certain items are in their mouth since their teeth, jaws, and surrounding muscles are still developing. As a result, they reject them. So instead, play around with other textures. Instead of presenting raw or mushy vegetables, blanch them for a happy medium. Put them in a dish of ice water for a few minutes after they've been in boiling water. The vegetables become delicate with a slight crunch as a result of this process. If your child dislikes chewy meat, bake, roast, or use a slow cooker or pressure cooker to make meats that are melt-in-your-mouth tender. Meatballs made of beef or turkey, as long as they're moist, can also be a nice choice.

5. Do not dispute if the child refuses to eat

Don't get heated up about your child's refusal to eat. It is beneficial for kids to learn to listen to their bodies and use hunger as a guide. They may not be interested in eating much for the remaining day if they had a heavy breakfast. The parent is responsible for providing food, and the child is responsible for deciding whether or not to consume it. Putting pressure on children to eat or punishing them if they refuse can cause them to actively resent things they might otherwise enjoy.

About the author: Dr Anurag Jain, Consultant Paediatrician, and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Indore

