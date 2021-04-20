5 Ways spirituality can make you healthier with tips from grandmaster Akshar

Spirituality is a way of living wherein your mind and body are connected to be in touch with one’s feelings, emotions and the divine for physical and mental wellbeing. Here is why spirituality makes you a healthier and better person with exclusive tips from grandmaster Akshar.

Spirituality brings an aura of positivity around you which keeps you protected under any circumstances. Turning towards spirituality is beneficial as you are filled with love and optimism which can then help you create a life that you truly desire.

When you start to practice spirituality, it benefits not only your spiritual health but also improves your physical, mental, and emotional health. Spirituality can be defined as a way of being in touch with the cosmic universe and the divine. It is when humans open their heart to the many possibilities of the universe that there is some greater eternal force that drives us all and is present within each one of us.

Here are 5 ways in which you can invoke spirituality and benefit from its healing powers.

It builds your consciousness to enable self talk

This means that you start to become your own guide and listen to your intuition which directs you towards that which is beneficial for your growth. Your inner voice is your greatest compass and can protect you against negative or draining energies. Use your own discernment and inner wisdom to make decisions that can help you achieve your goals and attract abundance into your life.

Spirituality makes you free

A spiritual practitioner is not bound by societal norms and past or present conditioning. He or she is like an outlaw of society because they do not succumb to the norm and instead follow their own intuition to do what is best for them. And by following their own inner voice they are better able to succeed at anything that they do. They attract abundance, love, peace, joy, happiness, and balance into their lives.

Helps you to go with the flow

Spirituality brings a sense of inner peace and confidence. It removes stress anxiety and worldly worries from your mind, and heart. You become naturally optimistic without needing to force it on yourself. Since your heart or soul carries that inner guidance you will naturally flow towards all the things that belong to you. And with this confidence of knowing that which is yours can never be missed, you will be able to live your life in a more relaxed and carefree manner.

Increases the power of acceptance

When you are on the spiritual path you will begin to understand that everything happens for your growth and benefit. There are no coincidences in life and all experiences of life add up as lessons for your attainment of higher consciousness. This leads you to accept everything that happens in your life with a sense of calmness and serenity. It is only when you try to control things or people in and around you that you are filled with stress and anxiety. Spirituality helps you to relinquish the sense of control hence enjoying a more guided state of being.

Makes you more mindful

A spiritual practitioner is grounded and far more connected to the present moment than anybody else. When on this journey of spirituality you are more conscious of every action that you take. With this higher level of accountability and responsibility, you know that every action that you take will directly affect your life. Spirituality helps you to understand this concept of mindfulness in a more holistic approach towards your way of living.

