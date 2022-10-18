When you start your own business or firm, you want to make your employees happy. Satisfied workers feel a sense of joy in their work, and they enjoy what they do. This sense of value has a virtuous cycle sensation of fulfilment that results in reduction in stress, which can improve productivity amongst staff. However, money alone will not make employees happy. Non-monetary benefits, on the contrary, will assist you keep your employees involved over time. Satisfied and involved staff are often the ones that care about the firm and are motivated to see it succeed; they are also the only ones who try to learn about these aims to begin with. Here we bring you 5 ways to keep your employees happy and engaged over time.

1. Acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of your team Employees are respected and valued when they know their hard effort is noticed and rewarded. This encourages them to keep up and build on their amazing performance. Employee recognition awards such as Employee of the Year awards, congratulatory cards, or simply being thanked in front of co-workers are all forms of acknowledgment.

2. Offer flexible work arrangement Enabling your employees to operate from home or follow a flexible basis arrangement can boost their employee satisfaction. Having allowed for flexibility will help your employees remain positive, motivated, engaged, and effective. Flexitime, vacation leave, and shorter work weekends enable your staff to balance between work and personal lives. 3. Have business transparency After all, a happy workplace is one that is transparent and fair. Transparency breeds trust and encourages open dialogue. It helps to foster a collaborative workplace by strengthening ties between employees and their bosses. One must always be open by sharing whatever you've learned and an action strategy for resolving the problem. 4. Organizing team building activities Team building exercises can assist an office culture develop. Employees who interact and share function better, settle issues more effectively, and have more regard for one another. Allowing your staff to engage outside of work can help them feel more bonded to each other and to the firm. As a result, your team will be more excited to show up to perform and to work collectively well.