5 Ways in which eating a custard apple a day can keep the doctor away

Given the hot Sun sneering at us, and more so in the summer season, we should do our best in all possible ways to combat the battle of energy-saving. Luckily, one such fruit comes to the rescue, Custard Apple! The yummy fruit seldom finds haters in the population both adults and children. What’s more is that it is not just the fruit itself which has numerous benefits but other parts of its tree-like the leaves, flowers, roots, bark, all have their advantages and can be seen in ayurvedic recipes as well, believes Dietician Vidhi Chawla. It is so rich in its nutrient content that often it is recommended as an alternative to dairy for people with lactose intolerance.

Healthy Sugar

Custard Apple is considered a good source of healthy sugar intake. In fact, during the time of PMS when women crave sugars, it is advised that custard apple be given instead as it not only pacifies the sugar cravings but also helps with an iron deficiency that occurs during periods. Hence, it is also consumed in order to maintain the blood pressure of the body.

Helps with Balanced Diet

For people trying to lose weight by following a healthy diet, the inclusion of Custard Apple is a must. Custard Apple has a negligible effect on the sugar level of the body, and so is good for diabetic people as well. Since it is both saturated-fat free and cholesterol free, dieticians recommend including it in the diet.

Helps with Inflammation

Inflammation occurs in different parts of the body ranging from muscles, bones, skin and even internal organs. Because custard apple is rich in magnesium it helps by balancing the water level of the body and removing the acids from the joints which are responsible for the pain. It also helps with reducing pain from rheumatoid arthritis.

Cools the Stomach

During Summers, our gut is extremely sensitive and prone to both diarrhoea and dysentery. Concoctions with custard apple can be made to soothe the stomach, as well as different pastes, can be made to apply it externally.

During Pregnancy

The high fibre content of Custard Apple comes as a solution to many problems faced during pregnancy starting with constipation. Since it is also rich in antioxidants, it helps in facing morning sickness, numbness and food cravings. There are also studies which support that religious consumption of custard apples during pregnancy reduces the chances of miscarriages.

Apart from these benefits, Custard Apple is in trend as it helps eliminate cancerous elements and renal failure in the body. It is also said to be beneficial for combating malaria and other external wounds, due to its antibacterial properties.

Also Read: 4 Simple and easy ways to lose belly fat