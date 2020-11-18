5 Ways you can include lemon juice in your diet for weight loss

Rich in vitamin C, lemons are a must add to your diet for multiple health benefits. These are ways you can include lemon juice in your diet for weight loss.

The tangy and zesty flavourful lemons not only benefit your overall health but also act as an ingredient to boost weight loss. A drop or two of lemon in your daily diet is enough to give you multiple health benefits. They are low in sugar, calories and amazing for digestion. Lemon juice is a refreshing summer drink that people love to drink as their go-to beverage.

The good thing about lemons is that it is a versatile ingredient that can be added to your diet in several ways to benefit your overall health and boost weight loss. Just one lemon contains half a day’s worth of vitamin C that lowers levels of cortisol, a stress hormone that triggers hunger and fat storage. These are the 5 ways you can use lemon juice in your daily diet to shed those extra calories.

1. Lemon water

The perfect drink to beat the heat during summer, lemon water is the remedy for your overall health benefits. It not only detoxifies your body but the antioxidants present in lemon has multiple effects on metabolic disorders. Lemon juice in lukewarm water can be had early in the morning for good skin and good digestion.

2. Lemon tea

Lemon green tea is known to boost weight loss. An average of 2-3 cups every day with drops of lemon in it will tone your body.

3. Lemon juice in salads

Squeeze a sufficient amount of lemon juice in your salads. It not only gives you a flavourful and tangy taste but also acts as a powerful ingredient for weight loss.

4. Roasted lemon veggies

Vegetables are filled with nutrients and by adding a bit of lemon juice to it will give your veggies a tangy flavour. By adding lemon juice to vegetables is the ideal approach to boost weight loss and improve your overall health.

5. Lemon chicken

Lemon juice can be used to marinade meat, it is used to soften and tender the meat. The lemon chicken recipe used lemon juice as a key ingredient to add zest to the chicken. It is apt for fitness freaks and it certainly has lesser calories.

Also Read: THESE are the 5 lesser known health benefits of fish oil

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×