5 Weight loss tips from South Korean celebrities that are easy to follow

Most South Korean actresses and singers are known for their toned bodies. Here are some weight loss tips for you that are not too extreme to follow.

With the South Korean industry becoming more prominent, everybody is familiar with how fit and beautiful Korean celebs look. They have flawless skin and toned bodies, but there is a catch. Some Korean artists follow extreme diet plans which often make them lose weight but can be harmful if not monitored by a professional. While it might seem tempting to get a tiny waist to fit the clothes you always wished to wear. But the thing is you can achieve a healthy weight but with healthy eating and proper exercise.

Keeping that in mind, we are sharing with you some tips from Korean celebs who have toned bodies. These tips are not extreme to follow and can easily be incorporated in your daily routine. Before we look into the tips, keep in mind that your body is very different from these actresses and singers, which is why you should take advice from your doctor before you go for any of the tips.

Here are weight loss tips from Korean celebs which are not too extreme to follow.

Park Min-young

You must know her from the dramas Healer, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and other popular dramas. She went on a diet for the first time for her show Healer but she still includes healthy eating habits in her routine. She also told a tabloid that she dances to lose weight. Isn’t it great to find a fun way to lose weight – what’s better than dancing?

Bae Suzy

The Uncontrollably Fond actress went under a strict diet, making sure she didn’t eat after 6 PM. According to a report by the National Institutes of Health, nighttime eating can have a negative impact on your health.

Jun Ji-hyun

The 38-year-old can still give 20-year-olds a run for their money. She is known for her role in My Love From the Star and My Sassy Girl. Her secret is getting up early at 6 AM to make sure that she exercises, despite her busy schedule. Dedication, right? She also makes sure that her meals include all kinds of nutrients.

Park Bo-ram

The “Beautiful” singer lost around 30 kg by sticking a healthy diet plan and true to her exercise routine. She divided her meals into 5 small portions which only included lean and healthy foods like chicken breast salad, sweet potatoes, bananas, etc. She also does kickboxing, crossfit and pilates.

Eunji

Apink’s member Jung Eun-ji reduced 15 kg before she debuted as a Kpop Idol. She is a food lover but made it her goal to reduce weight. She ate low-calorie foods, did weight-lifting exercises and boxing.

