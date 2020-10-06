5 Weird behaviours of babies and their reasons

New parents may notice different and weird things in their little ones. According to doctors, it happens due to various reasons. Read below to know them.

If you have recently become parents, then you might have observed your baby doing some strange things. For example, they will cough in a fake tone or touch a specific area in their body constantly. There are several other behaviours that you may notice in your little one.

They all happen for a reason. Babies have an immature nervous system and their brain is developing at that age. So, that can be the reason for such behaviour.

Weird reactions in babies and their reasons:

Touching their private parts

While changing their diapers, you may see them touching their private parts. According to doctors, babies tend to play with their genitals during the first 5 to 7 months from their birth. They are curious and want to explore their body.

Flings their arms

When babies have a sensation of getting fallen, then they start to fling their arms.

Keep standing

When babies start walking, they hold the corner of the furniture to stand. But often they may forget about how to sit as a result, you will see your small ones standing for a long time. After some time, you can give them a helping hand, but not every time because they have to learn the skill of sitting as well.

Different behaviour

Sometimes, they will across as calm, another time, they will be trembling. This happens due to their unstable nervous system, which is still developing. So, they are not so good at that time in controlling their movements. You can check their hands to see if your baby is feeling cold.

Faking cough

You may get worried about your baby’s constant cough, but once in a while, you'll realise that he or she is faking it. This is when your baby learns about how the world works. They have noticed that faking a cough will grab your attention.

