5 Weird reasons why you gain weight during winters

Did you gain weight this past winter? Here are some subtle yet weird reasons why that happened.

In the cold winter mornings, we curl up in our blankets one more time to feel the warmth. When we finally decide to get out of bed, we can’t wait to return to it once more. Winter brings with it an array of challenges, including one of weight gain. Weight gain is a common problem during winters. The temperature drops, nights get longer while days get shorter and you become unable to zip your jeans.

Have you gained unexplained weight during the past winter? Surveys have shown that people tend to gain five to seven pounds (2-3 kg) during winter, according to Lawrence J. Cheskin, MD, founder and director of the John Hopkins Weight Management Center as reported by WebMD. From a lack of vitamin D to body temperature, a lot of factors trigger weight gain in winters. Of course, there are ways to reverse it but you should know why you gained that extra weight during winters.

Here are 5 subtle and weird reasons you gained weight in winter.

1. Hunger Pangs!

Did you eat a lot during winters? Midnight hunger is one of the most common problems people face during winters. Blood sugar tends to drop during winters, which is why we put on those extra calories’ cookies and fatty meals.

2. Shorter Days

Believe it or not but shorter days do affect weight gain! With short days, your diet and mealtime get ruined and you become unable to plan out your everyday meals.

3. Winter Blues

Shorter days and chilly temperature can make you feel like you are trapped in a box and can’t get out. You might find yourself feeling lethargic and gloomy than usual, it's because of seasonal affective disorder. The lack of sunlight in the cold weather can affect your mood as well as health. Research has shown that a low level of vitamin D can lead to weight gain.

4. Layering/ Comfortable Clothes

Winter is the perfect time to pull off baggy sweaters and big coats. All that layering hides what is going on underneath, which makes you careless about your eating habits.

5. Reduced water consumption

Staying hydrated is good for your overall health and to maintain a healthy weight. The cold winters might force you to unwillingly cut down on your water intake, which can lead to weight gain.

ALSO READ: Weight Loss: No gymming amid Coronavirus outbreak? Here's how you can workout at home and shed extra kilos

ALSO READ: THESE weird habits might be the reason behind your expanding waistline

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More