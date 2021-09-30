5 Yoga asanas for weak bones

Bones form a fundamental part of our well-being, making it imperative to build strong and healthy bones as early as possible. Bones provide us with our basic structure and also protect our organs like lungs, and heart. Consume a diet that has sufficient nutrients, remain active and fit, limit your caffeine and alcohol intake, and quit smoking.

The body needs its daily quota of Vitamin C and D for strong bones. This also ensures the prevention of bone-related diseases like osteoporosis.

Exercises and Yoga asanas for strength-building

Yoga asanas can improve bone health by making you use your own bodyweight to perform various postures that help to preserve and increase strength in the bones. You are also advised to perform resistance training and weight-bearing exercises. This is known to augment bone formation during the bone growth stage and protect bone health.

Yoga Therapy

1. Vajrasana - This is the only pose that can be done on a full stomach.

Formation

Begin by standing straight with your arms by the sides of your body.

Lean forward and slowly drop your knees on your mat.

Place your pelvis on your heels and point your toes outward.

Here, your thighs should press your calf muscles.

Keep your heels close to each other.

Do not place the toes on top of the other, instead right and left must be next to each other.

Place your palms on your knees facing upward.

Straighten your back and look forward.

Repeat 3 sets of 30 seconds each.

2. Padahastasana

Formation

Begin by standing in Samasthiti.

Exhale and gently bend your upper body down from the hips and touch your nose to your knees.

Place palms on either side of your feet.

As a beginner, you can bend your knees slightly, rest your stomach on your thighs and place your fingertips or palms down.

With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs.

3. Adomukhi Svanasana – Downward Dog Pose

Formation

Start on all fours, ensuring palms are under the shoulders and knees below hips.

Pushing off from your palms and toes lift up your pelvis.

Straighten the knees and elbows forming an inverted ‘V’ shape with your body.

Palms should be placed shoulder-width apart

Bring your feet closer.

Your bodyweight should be distributed between your feet and palms.

Keep your focus on your big toes.

4. Baddha Konasana

Formation

Begin by assuming Dandasana.

Fold your legs and bring the soles of your feet together.

Pull your heels closer to your pelvis.

Gently push your knees down.

Empty air from your stomach, lean your upper body forward and place your forehead on the floor.

5. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Formation

Lie down flat on your stomach with palms placed under your shoulders.

Keep your feet together, with toes on the ground.

Inhale and lift up your head, and shoulders but keep the navel down.

Hold the posture for 10 seconds.

Slowly bring your torso down and then exhale breath.

Along with exposing yourself to sunlight for Vitamin D, practise Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation, pranayama exercises like Bhastrika and Linga mudra. These yogic techniques can increase bone density. Include these asanas regularly holding each asana for up to 30 seconds, repeat up to 3 times.

About the author: Grand Master Akshar, an internationally acclaimed Yoga Master, Philanthropist, Spiritual Guru, Lifestyle Coach, Author.

