5 Yoga poses to achieve a flexible body and mobility by Grand Master Akshar

Yoga is one of the oldest forms of exercise that improves our posture and body flexibility. So, Grand Master Akshar talks about some effective Yoga asanas to achieve a flexible body.

Even though it is commonly believed that the flexibility of the body decreases as one ages, there are ways around it. Yoga is one of the most natural ways to develop your flexibility no matter what age you begin at. Yoga includes stretching the body through active, passive and dynamic postures known as asanas.

When done on a regular basis, it can result in increased mobility, range of motion and improve your health. It is advisable to start slowly in the initial stages, focusing on your breath and holding postures for 10 seconds. Gradually, as the body adapts to this new way of movement, you can include more challenging asanas and hold them for a longer duration. Here are some of the asanas that you can practice to achieve a flexible body.

Grand Master Akshar talks about some yoga poses that make your body flexible:

Paschimottanasana

Stretch your legs forward with your knees slightly bent. Then lift your arms upward and keep your back straight. With an exhalation fold forward at the hip, placing your upper body on your lower body. Bring your arms down to hold your big toes with your fingers.

Padahasthasana

Stand straight putting hands above and breathe out as you fold forward from the hips. Try to place your stomach on your thighs and fingertips on either side of feet. You can bend your knees slightly if you are unable to reach the floor.

Dhanurasana

Begin by lying down on your stomach, then bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms. Lift your legs and arms as high as you can. Look up and hold the posture for a while.

Hastha Uthanasana

Stand straight, inhale and raise your arms up with your head in between your arms, and gently bend back. Keep your knees straight, and eyes open to avoid dizziness.

Chakrasana

Lie on your back and fold your legs placing your feet firmly on the floor. Bend your arms, reverse your palms and place them next to your ears. Now, inhale and lift your entire body up. Keep your head and neck relaxed.

