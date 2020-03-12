5 Yoga poses to overcome anxiety and panic attacks

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Yoga for anxiety: Which are the best yoga poses or asanas to overcome anxiety and panic attacks? Read on find out and know step by step guide as well.

Did you know yoga asanas can help to overcome anxiety and calm down our panic attacks? Yes, if you have been feeling overwhelmed and anxious and want to get rid of the same then you can resort to yoga. With the help of yoga and breathing techniques, one can activate the parasympathetic nervous system and its activation helps to relax and calm our body and mind. The muscle tensions are also relaxed. Also, the release endorphins which are known as happy hormones amps up our mood and alleviates anxiety and stress signs.

Read on to know which are the best poses to alleviate anxiety:

1. Bow pose (Dhanurasana)

The bow pose or Dhanurasana includes shoulders, chest, and neck among others. It helps to get abdominal muscles and back strong. Aside from anxiety, this yoga asana will alleviate health issues such as constipation, respiratory ailments, mild back issues, and fatigue among others. People who should avoid: high or low BP patients, migraine, insomnia, back or neck injured patients. Check out the video tutorial to know the steps.

2. Bridge pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Better blood circulation, better digestion, calming of the mind and alleviate stress and mild depression are some of the benefits of the asana. Backbend poses helps the body to energize and rejuvenate. Make sure to hold the position for 30 seconds to 1 minute. If you are suffering from neck injury then try and avoid this asana. Check out the video tutorial for more information and steps.

3. Seated Forward Bend pose (Paschimottanasana)

With the help of this asana, one can tackle the distracted mind. If you have asthma, diarrhea and back injury then you should avoid doing this particular pose. The pose will help to stretch the spine, shoulders, hamstrings, soothe headache, anxiety and digestion issues as well.

4.Staff pose (Dandasana)

One should not do this asana if you have any wrist or lower back injury. Aside from alleviating anxiety, the same also helps to strengthen the back muscles, stretches the shoulders and chest and aids to improve our posture. Check out the video to know more and how-to-do the same.

5.Bound Angle Pose (Baddha Konasana)

With the help of bound angle pose which is known as Badhha Konasana, one can say bye to depression, anxiety, and fatigue. It also aids people who have flat feet, high blood pressure and asthma. People who are suffering from groin or knee injury can avoid it. Follow the below-mentioned video tutorial to know the how-to.

NOTE: Consult your doctor and fitness trainer before start doing any of the poses. Also, make sure you are practicing the asanas under the supervision of an experienced yoga tutor.

Read More