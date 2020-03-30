5 Yoga pranayama to calm yourself amid the coronavirus lockdown

Finding it difficult to keep yourself calm amid self-quarantine? Here are some yoga poses for you to ward off anxiety.

These are unusual times when there is a pandemic lurking over our heads and anxiety doesn’t seem to go away. To add to that whole chaos, people have been asked to stay inside their homes in quarantine. Even though it is a great measure to practice social distancing, many people are finding it difficult to stay within the confines of those four walls. Staying at home for prolonged periods can pose a significant threat to your mental health as well, especially for those who are used to stay outside their homes for long hours.

While our universal self-sacrificing of personal activities is a great way to illustrate human spirit, isolation can become a bit of a challenge in itself. Even medical experts have pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic may pose a threat to the mental health of people living in quarantine. Cases of anxiety and possible panic might increase amid the coronavirus lockdown. So, how do you stay calm and not go crazy at home during this period? One way to overcome panic and stress is by practicing yoga. Yoga is great to calm your mind when you lose control of the things that are happening around you.

Pranayama is a practice made up of many breathing techniques that help those with stress and anxiety. It calms the mind by reducing stress and anxiety and improving self-awareness. Here are 5 pranayama practices that will get over stress and find self-awareness in such difficult times.

1. Anulom Vilom or Alternate Nostril Breathing Exercise

It is a yogic technique to control the vital forces of our body flowing through specific channels. It clears and balances the energy in our body, which helps boost our mental, physical and emotional wellbeing.

2. Kapalbhati Pranayama or Breath of Fire

It detoxifies the body of all the toxins by clearing our heads of all negative emotions and improving our thinking.

3. Bhramari Pranayama or Bee Breathing Technique

This pose instantly calms the mind by making it free of agitation, frustration, anxiety and even anger.

4. Bahya Pranayama or External Breath Technique

It is a three-step process – inhaling, exhaling and holding the breath. It calms the mind by improving concentration and thinking ability.

5. Bhastrika Pranayama or Bellows Breath Technique

This poses if practiced regularly will make you feel energetic and banish anxieties. It will also help in letting go of all the negative thoughts that might be disturbing you during the lockdown.

NOTE: Include these breathing exercises in your daily routine to energize the body and calm the mind. Do these regularly.

