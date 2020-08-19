6 Ayurvedic self care practices you should incorporate in your life

Self-care is an essential part of our life. Read on to find 6 ayurvedic practices you should include in your life to create a balance.

A stress-driven body is a threat to mental and physical health. Unfortunately, it is a normal state in which most of us live and the reason why we resort to an unhealthy lifestyle. However, an unhealthy lifestyle can lead to various health problems. But there are a plethora of ways to mitigate the onset of such diseases. One such way to good health is Ayurveda.

Ayurveda is a centuries-old holistic practice that aims at healing the system. It is based on the belief that health and wellness are based on how you balance the mind, body and spirit. The main goal is to promote good health, ward off diseases and lead a happy, balanced life. If you too wish to incorporate ayurvedic practices in your routine, keep scrolling.

Here are 6 Ayurvedic practices for a healthy body, mind and soul.

Follow a ritual

Following a set ritual is essential to be successful in life. According to Ayurvedic practices, waking up before the sun will allow your body to synchronize with the rhythm of the sun. Also, going to bed earlier is believed to be one of the ideal ways to maintain good health.

Meditation

Over the years, meditation has become more prominent than it used to be. Even 5-10 minutes of meditation will allow you to relax and take a break from the hustle and bustle of life. When we meditate, we become aware of our thoughts and learn a thing or two about ourselves, which in turn helps us to grow.

Discover the magic of Abhyanga

Abhyanga is a form of Ayurvedic medicine that involves massage of the body with warm herb-infused oil. It is believed to induce sleep, improve circulation, calm the nervous system, increase mental awareness and purify the skin.

Oil pulling

Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic remedy used for oral health and detoxification. It helps the body to clear out the toxins and improve overall health.

Yoga

Yoga is well-known among fitness enthusiasts for helping in getting a toned, supple body. It does but it also has a spiritual component to it. This thousands-year-old practise allows the body, breath and mind to connect. It uses physical postures to improve overall health.

Breathing exercises like Pranayama

Ayurveda is filled with many breathing practices that allow the body to energize and purify the body. Controlled breathing can help you rejuvenate by purifying your bloodstream.

