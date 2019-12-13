Aloe Vera Benefits: Here is why you need to add them to your skin and hair CARE regime

Aloe vera along with its numerous medicinal properties protect our skin and hair from damages. Check out the benefits of this plant to add them to your beauty regime.

Aloe vera is a medicinal plant that has been used since ages. It is known for curing several skin and hair problems. Most of the beauty products now contain aloe vera to provide some extra care to the skin. The leaves of the plant have a gel in it, which has numerous healing properties. It has 96 percent water, some organic and inorganic compounds, vitamins and minerals etc. The most prime element in aloe vera is a complex carbohydrate aka acemannan. It helps the nutrients to reach the cells to protect them from toxins.

The benefits of aloe vera are numerous. We have jotted 6 of them, which would help you to have a glowing skin and healthy hair. Check them out!

To Prevent Ageing

Aloe Vera is good to protect the skin from ageing. It is rich in vitamin C, E and beta carotene, that work as anti-ageing properties. Aloe vera can also exfoliate, restore and provide constant nutrition to our skin to keep it glowing always.

Protector of the Cells

Aloe vera can treat the cells on the epithelial level of the skin, which is why it is mostly recommended by beauty experts. The best way to use aloe vera is to apply the gel topically or drink aloe vera juice early in the morning on an empty stomach.

Healing the Sunburn

The plant has cooling properties and is anti-inflammatory. It is one of the most natural remedies to cure sunburn or burnt skin. It is also rich in antioxidants and minerals that boost the healing process. So, now you don’t have to worry about your tan on skin.

Keeps Oily Hair Clean

Aloe vera plant cleanses the hair follicle taking off the extra sebum. It also doesn’t hurt your hair strands while cleansing, without leaving any residue like other hair products.

Tend to Promote Hair Growth

It increases blood circulation in our scalp, which helps to prevent hair breakage and hair loss. Aloe vera is also known to help hair to grow much faster.

Strengthen Hair Strands

Vitamin A, C, and E in aloe vera contribute towards promoting healthy cell growth. Vitamin B-12 and folic acid can save our hair from falling out.

